307 Politics: Save the rich, eat the budget?

Unfortunately for Wyoming, those could have been the most viable options, particularly as the state’s already regressive tax structure and significant cuts to public services stand poised to threaten Wyoming’s most vulnerable populations. On Tuesday, researchers with the London School of Economics and Kings College London found that measures to cut or reduce taxes for the rich in more than a dozen countries over the last 50 years have only benefited the individuals who were directly affected, doing little to positively affect the economy or improve jobs.

“Policy makers shouldn’t worry that raising taxes on the rich to fund the financial costs of the pandemic will harm their economies,” David Hope of the London School of Economics said in an interview on the study with Bloomberg News.