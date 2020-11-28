307 Politics: Shared visions, shared governance

University leadership said that the conversations have not just been limited to dialogues between themselves and state leaders but within the university itself. There’s a recognition that the university did, perhaps, betray the trust it had established over the years and, with a clean slate, the university’s leaders hope to rebuild those relationships quickly.

“We need to look forward,” said Neil Theobald, the university’s senior vice president of administration. “We’ve got a very good new president here who wants to work closely with the faculty and work closely with the state. There aren’t obvious easy answers to where, why and what we need to do given these really difficult, structural economic problems we face. It’s not going to happen quickly. But I think there’s a lot of cooperation in that direction.”

The first step in addressing those concerns came in the form of a series of drastic budget cuts, announced earlier this month, that threaten a number of popular programs, including the university’s renowned master’s program in creative writing. Over the coming months, Seidel said he plans to continue the process of developing a strategic plan for the school’s future focused not just on reframing the university’s programming but also on what role the institution will ultimately occupy in the state’s economy.

“I’ve had these four pillars that I’ve been talking about since before I got here,” he said. “We want to be more computational, more entrepreneurial, more interdisciplinary and more inclusive. Those are not just slogans: We will actually have programs that are implemented underneath those pillars that will, I hope, provide a stronger foundation for the workforce and for the economy.”

