307 Politics: Shared visions, shared governance

When the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees declined to explain its decision to not renew President Laurie Nichols’ contract, the reaction among state lawmakers was immediate.
Already at odds with university leadership, demands for accountability came swiftly. A little more than a year ago, Gov. Mark Gordon, a non-voting member of the board, said in a pointed letter to board members that their handling of the situation damaged the state’s trust in Wyoming’s only four-year public university.
Shortly after, state lawmakers inserted language into the state budget bill intended to study the possibility of subjecting university leadership to additional scrutiny, later passing the measure by a wide margin.
In July, the formal study was postponed by legislative leadership, a consequence of the current economic downturn’s impacts on an already strained budget. However, for the past year, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee has sought to evaluate the governance structures at the university, finding two key weaknesses outlined in a report to lawmakers last week: a lack of any requirement for the Board of Trustees to seek input from outsiders during its decision-making process and a general sense of overreach by the Board of Trustees in the day-to-day management of the university.
At this point, it is unclear what action the Legislature could take to change that — a particularly concerning prospect for lawmakers, given the university’s role in critical economic development initiatives and carbon capture technology research the Legislature is depending on to help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the symbiotic relationship between school and state is also the reason new President Ed Seidel sees the potential for a greater level of involvement from state lawmakers and the executive branch in the university’s direction.
That’s particularly true as the school undergoes a number of programmatic cuts and a restructuring Seidel said will likely have a “long-term impact” on how the university operates.
“I am really focused on seeing how we can refine the university’s offerings so that it really provides a stronger foundation for economic development going forward,” Seidel said in an interview with the Star-Tribune this past week. “And that’s not only in education and workforce development, but in actively partnering with organizations to think about incubating new companies, that sort of thing.”
That vision, he said, is a more collaborative version of the status quo, involving the invitation of entities like the state’s community colleges, lawmakers and state agencies like the Wyoming Business Council to help dictate the shape of their offerings. It’s not an unprecedented concept: The university’s burgeoning blockchain and financial technology programming was largely seeded through the contributions of private industry contacts whose presence in the state was facilitated through legislative actions.
University leadership said that the conversations have not just been limited to dialogues between themselves and state leaders but within the university itself. There’s a recognition that the university did, perhaps, betray the trust it had established over the years and, with a clean slate, the university’s leaders hope to rebuild those relationships quickly.
“We need to look forward,” said Neil Theobald, the university’s senior vice president of administration. “We’ve got a very good new president here who wants to work closely with the faculty and work closely with the state. There aren’t obvious easy answers to where, why and what we need to do given these really difficult, structural economic problems we face. It’s not going to happen quickly. But I think there’s a lot of cooperation in that direction.”
The first step in addressing those concerns came in the form of a series of drastic budget cuts, announced earlier this month, that threaten a number of popular programs, including the university’s renowned master’s program in creative writing. Over the coming months, Seidel said he plans to continue the process of developing a strategic plan for the school’s future focused not just on reframing the university’s programming but also on what role the institution will ultimately occupy in the state’s economy.
“I’ve had these four pillars that I’ve been talking about since before I got here,” he said. “We want to be more computational, more entrepreneurial, more interdisciplinary and more inclusive. Those are not just slogans: We will actually have programs that are implemented underneath those pillars that will, I hope, provide a stronger foundation for the workforce and for the economy.”
