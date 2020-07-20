307 Politics: Slouching towards primary day

With this in mind, starting this week, I will be rolling out a series of articles examining every single statehouse race in Wyoming, from the uncontested to heavily contested, in an attempt to give you a rough idea of the direction the state is headed. Using a mix of past election results, research into successful candidates of the past, profiles of current candidates and an analysis of key local issues, I will attempt to build as close an understanding as possible of each district in an effort to determine not only how the electorate has thought in past elections but also how their decisions will inform what will likely be the most important legislative session Wyoming has experienced in decades.

While not a complete picture, and most certainly not a perfect prediction of how the races will go, this series will hopefully provide readers with a clear picture of where the state is headed and a better understanding of the state’s political landscape as we begin to navigate some of these tough decisions.

Will the state raise taxes or expand Medicaid this year? Will the state cut health care or stop paving its highways? Will your neighbor who relies on state contracts for a living have a job this year? You may know how your local representative or community might answer. Hopefully, with this series, you can get a rough idea of how another community might as well.