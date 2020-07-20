307 Politics: Slouching towards primary day

There’s no bones to be made about it: 2020 is shaping up to be one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s 130 years of statehood.
Facing a $1.5 billion deficit, the collapse of its most critical industries and mounting pressure on lawmakers to make the unpopular — but increasingly inevitable — decisions to slash services and raise revenues have suddenly turned being a Wyoming legislator into one of the toughest jobs in the country and the 2020 election into a referendum on Wyoming’s future.
Around the state, communities of all stripes — the service industry-heavy confines of Jackson, blue-collar towns like Gillette and gateway communities like Kemmerer and Cody — are coming to grips with their futures and, ultimately, who among them is best-equipped to deal with the unprecedented challenges facing their communities. But in their decisions, voters will also be casting a vote for the state’s future.
A cliché popularized by former House Speaker Tip O’Neil often dusted off around election time is that “All politics is local,” an ethos that any politician’s success at the state or federal level is directly tied to the concerns of their citizens. But in a state often prided on having a small-town culture tied together with long streets, this year’s election seems greater than fighting over directing capital construction funding to the town pool, or fighting tooth and nail to pass a bill specific to some backyard issue. This year, voters will go to the polls with a mind toward their collective future.
With this in mind, starting this week, I will be rolling out a series of articles examining every single statehouse race in Wyoming, from the uncontested to heavily contested, in an attempt to give you a rough idea of the direction the state is headed. Using a mix of past election results, research into successful candidates of the past, profiles of current candidates and an analysis of key local issues, I will attempt to build as close an understanding as possible of each district in an effort to determine not only how the electorate has thought in past elections but also how their decisions will inform what will likely be the most important legislative session Wyoming has experienced in decades.
While not a complete picture, and most certainly not a perfect prediction of how the races will go, this series will hopefully provide readers with a clear picture of where the state is headed and a better understanding of the state’s political landscape as we begin to navigate some of these tough decisions.
Will the state raise taxes or expand Medicaid this year? Will the state cut health care or stop paving its highways? Will your neighbor who relies on state contracts for a living have a job this year? You may know how your local representative or community might answer. Hopefully, with this series, you can get a rough idea of how another community might as well.
Keep an eye out for a number of these pieces in print in the coming weeks, with all of them online sometime in the near future.
Newly legalized skill games generate half-million in taxes in first months of operations: The games, which resemble slot machines, have generated badly needed revenue for the state. (via Trib.com)Powered by PAC funding, Lummis outraises entire US Senate field: Between the months of April and July, the former U.S. representative's campaign did some of its best fundraising yet, raising roughly $360,000 this past quarter. (via Trib.com)
It was a slow week for the delegation, but there was one big headline this week: Sen. John Barrasso sending a letter to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette requesting the Department of Energy to open a satellite office in Wyoming as a means of bolstering research and development in the state. You can read that letter here
.
