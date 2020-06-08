307 Politics: The parallels between 1968 and 2020

He also went on Fox News

to promote wide-ranging infrastructure legislation – a talking point of his for years – and took to the Senate floor to decry the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, whose death later sparked rallies that took hold around the nation.





Mike Enzi,

the Senate’s most well-established deficit hawk, warned colleagues last week that the U.S. may not have the tools it needs to address its next fiscal crisis.





Liz Cheney

praised efforts within the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back a number of environmental regulations under the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts she said have restricted growth for Wyoming businesses.



