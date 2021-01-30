307 Politics: The Wyoming GOP’s rightward trend is not unusual

A handful of big names in Wyoming politics have begun to raise concerns with the direction of the Wyoming Republican Party in recent months.
The secretive censure of Natrona County Republican Party Chairman Joe McGinley this past week stoked the flames of moderate GOP members’ longstanding conflict with the party’s ultraconservative establishment, inspiring a new energy among those concerned with the party’s direction.
After the party’s chairman, Frank Eathorne, raised the specter of western states seceding from the union, Cheyenne Republican Rep. Landon Brown called for Eathorne’s resignation. The vote by Rep. Liz Cheney to impeach President Donald Trump has opened another rift in the GOP, inspiring numerous county-level parties to rush to censure her while others, like Natrona County, have refrained from doing so.
And last week, former Sublette County Republican chairwoman Cat Urbigkit eviscerated the party in an entry on her Range Writing blog, writing “this gun-toting, freedom-loving redneck who has challenged the federal government in court three times, who has received awards for shining the light on the heavy hand of government and violations of Constitutional rights, who has championed the public’s right to know the workings of its government, and who exercises her First- and Second Amendment rights daily, is simply not pure enough to deserve the Republican label.”
That division was highlighted last week when hundreds of Wyoming conservatives flocked to Cheyenne to hear Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, blast Cheney at a rally at the Wyoming Capitol protesting her vote to impeach then President Donald Trump.
“I’ll confess to you, I’ve been in Wyoming for about an hour, and I feel like I already know the place better than your misguided representative Liz Cheney,” the Trump loyalist said to cheers Thursday. The rally came mere hours after Cheney introduced a bill in Congress to stop the Biden administration’s moratorium on new federal leases for drilling that Wyoming’s leaders have said could devastate the state’s economy.
Cheney and Gaetz, whose voting records are almost identical, stand now as representatives of two warring factions in the Republican Party: those loyal to Trump, and those loyal to the party itself. Among members of the Wyoming Republican Party, those hoping for its revival as a unifying force in Wyoming politics now see a similar divide.
“There is a clear division (moreso a chasm) and it is clear to me that at this point the state’s most powerful party must choose which path it is going to walk,” Kyle Gamroth, a member of the Natrona County Republican Party’s central committee, wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.
The priorities of the two sides are clear. As the Wyoming Legislature prepares for yet another round of major budget cuts, the Wyoming Republican Party’s communications have centered on issues with little bearing on the state’s current challenge. They include preparations for resolutions to strictly limit the state’s absentee balloting measures (despite no recent examples of voter fraud in Wyoming regarding the use of those ballots) and publishing several blog posts railing against abortion and hints that same sex marriage could cause the collapse of American society.
Though troubling to those in the Republican establishment, the Wyoming GOP’s focus on national conservative platitudes and a die-hard allegiance to Trump is not an isolated trend.
In Arizona, the Republican Party voted to censure Cindy McCain for speaking out against the president. The Oregon Republican Party passed a resolution falsely claiming that the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol were a “false flag operation” by left-wing agitators, earning a rebuke from numerous Republican lawmakers in the Oregon House of Representatives. And the Texas GOP, angered by the result of the 2020 presidential election, have embraced talk of forming their own country with other, like-minded states.
It’s gotten to the point where state parties have become less of a vehicle for political advocacy at the state level, and more like an extension of the national party and its platform.
“In this highly nationalistic environment, the kind of local issues that may be really relevant in Wyoming and not very relevant here in Philadelphia kind of take a back seat,” Daniel Hopkins, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, told the Star-Tribune. “More and more, we’re beginning to see this kind of fealty to the national party line.”
Hopkins said the change is the result of an increasingly nationalistic approach to politics that state parties have embraced since the 1990s, when partisan media outlets started to grow in influence and Congress became more polarized, a point driven home in a recent paper he wrote analyzing nationalistic tendencies in the text of nearly 1,800 different party platforms passed since the early 20th century.
And those tendencies, Hopkins said, can have a substantial impact on the types of candidates who eventually get elevated to office at both the state and federal level. This trend was first identified in the 2014 primaries when numerous, seasoned incumbents lost their seats to candidates outside of the establishment who embraced a more nationalistic view on politics.
“As the politics nationalized, there was less and less value placed by voters on the traditional arguments for candidates who have experience or who have a proven record of delivering effective policy,” he said.
That’s also hurt some state parties’ viability. California’s Republicans, which saw a steady decline in power under Trump, have begun an effort to revive themselves for relevance in the future. The Republican Party has shed thousands of members in states such as North Carolina and Gaetz’s home state of Florida following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Within the Wyoming Republican Party, some are working to take a more pragmatic approach to solving the issues facing the state. But that change will likely take time and effort.
Gail Symons, a member of the Frontier Republicans and Sheridan County GOP, calculated that more than one-third of all precinct seats up for grabs in this year’s elections saw no candidates apply for them, while an additional third of the seats were not competitive. She spent $5,000 of her own money this past cycle encouraging people to get engaged and learn about candidates in Sheridan County. The effort was intended to ensure people actually weighed in on the type of candidate who would represent them in the state party.
In this case, that choice is between two camps: those who regard the party platform as gospel, and those who merely identify with the ideals outlined under those platforms.
“Platforms are aspirational,” said Symons. “They are a statement of what the party believes to be ideal. One of the things that happened with this lack of participation in the party that, to me, are problematic is the use of the platform in running the party by treating it as if it were prescriptive rather than aspirational.”