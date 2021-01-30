307 Politics: The Wyoming GOP’s rightward trend is not unusual

“As the politics nationalized, there was less and less value placed by voters on the traditional arguments for candidates who have experience or who have a proven record of delivering effective policy,” he said.

That’s also hurt some state parties’ viability. California’s Republicans, which saw a steady decline in power under Trump, have begun an effort to revive themselves for relevance in the future. The Republican Party has shed thousands of members in states such as North Carolina and Gaetz’s home state of Florida following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Within the Wyoming Republican Party, some are working to take a more pragmatic approach to solving the issues facing the state. But that change will likely take time and effort.