307 Politics: Tracking campaign finance in Wyoming is a herculanean task

It’s been a banner year for political fundraising in Wyoming.
Tens of thousands of dollars have been circulating in Wyoming’s elections this year, with grassroots donors and power players with money burning holes in their pockets dumping gobs of dollars into key races around the state.
Some of that money — thanks to Wyoming’s campaign finance laws — came to light ahead of this year’s primary elections.
Because of campaign finance requirements, voters knew that GOP megadonor Susan Gore was pumping thousands of dollars into the candidacies of numerous far-right candidates around the state and that millionaires in Casper and Teton County were matching her, for example. We also knew the names of the organizers of various political action committees boosting certain candidates, who their allies were and where their efforts were going.
Thousands more dollars likely made their way into the state’s elections in the months that followed. However, where those dollars came from will not be known until late Tuesday evening, when candidates and political action committees are required to file their pre-general election campaign finance reports to the state.
With 30% of the number of Wyomingites who voted in 2016 having already cast their ballots as of this writing, according to numbers compiled the New York Times, a significant number of voters will not have the benefit of knowing whether their vote may have been influenced by a millionaire.
The rules can also help to mask a party’s vitality. The Wyoming Democratic Party, for example, does not maintain a federal spending account with the Federal Elections Commission, while the Wyoming Republican Party does. Because of this, the contents of the Democratic Party’s finances — where its dollars went and how much it raised — would not be available until Tuesday night, in accordance with state rules.
The Republican Party — which has a federal account — has to file a report with the FEC every month, outlining every single donation that meets the federal threshold as well as every dollar they’ve spent. However, they also have an account with the Secretary of State’s Office, the contents of which won’t be released until Tuesday night.
Why does this matter? While information on Democrats’ finances won’t be available until Tuesday, the Wyoming GOP has leeway to claim strong grassroots support in its state accounts when federal accounts tell a completely different story: In a pre-general report filed with the FEC on Friday, it appeared that the Wyoming GOP had a pretty impressive fundraising haul in the closing weeks of the election, raking in $110,000 in donations since Sept. 22. Almost all of it came in the form of transfers from a political action committee affiliated with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, with just over $2,000 coming from in-state donations.
The immediate concern then becomes obvious: With the state GOP playing gatekeeper against any candidate who doesn’t support at least 80% of the party platform, how can voters trust those dollars came from donors invested in Wyoming’s interests without being able to see the state accounts in concert, particularly at a time when the Wyoming GOP’s federal accounts indicate minimal grassroots support for the party’s activities this cycle?
Then there are questions about bad actors: This past week, news broke that the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office would be compelling a pro-Second Amendment lobbying organization called the Wyoming Gun Owners to disclose its donors after running a number of political advertisements around the state without registering with the state — potentially violating Wyoming campaign finance law.
In its challenge to the secretary of state, an attorney for Wyoming Gun Owners argued that Wyoming’s laws around electioneering communications were too vague to penalize the organization, noting that it had never endorsed any political candidate in any of those races. In follow-up emails to a Star-Tribune reporter after the release of that story, the attorney, Stephen Klein, noted that numerous other ads similar to those run by the gun group — including in Wyoming — struck a similar tone and were ultimately exonerated by the text of state and national electioneering laws.
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, however, argues that the group’s advertisements likely fit the current definition of the law, which was updated in 2019 after a rash of dark money circulated in the previous year’s primary election. Pete Quist, research director for the National Institute on Money in Politics, agreed.
“Generally for these definitions,” he wrote in an email, “we see the three prongs your statutes have in Wyoming: defining the types of media covered (radio, tv, internet, mailers, etc. as the case may be), including an identifiable candidate or likeness of a candidate, and being run within a given time frame of an election.”
With Wyoming’s law being challenged for the first time, Buchanan said the Wyoming Gun Owners case could help solidify its strength.
“Perhaps this is a good test for the law,” he said.
