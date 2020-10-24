307 Politics: Tracking campaign finance in Wyoming is a herculean task

With 30% of the number of Wyomingites who voted in 2016 having already cast their ballots as of this writing, according to numbers compiled the New York Times, a significant number of voters will not have the benefit of knowing whether their vote may have been influenced by a millionaire.

The rules can also help to mask a party’s vitality. The Wyoming Democratic Party, for example, does not maintain a federal spending account with the Federal Elections Commission, while the Wyoming Republican Party does. Because of this, the contents of the Democratic Party’s finances — where its dollars went and how much it raised — would not be available until Tuesday night, in accordance with state rules.

The Republican Party — which has a federal account — has to file a report with the FEC every month, outlining every single donation that meets the federal threshold as well as every dollar they’ve spent. However, they also have an account with the Secretary of State’s Office, the contents of which won’t be released until Tuesday night.

