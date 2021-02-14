307 Politics: Two traditionally conservative institutions, two different attitudes on LGBTQ rights

Burlingame said that changing attitudes toward LGBTQ people in faith communities have come from decades of organizing through groups like her own and the Human Rights Council, which has sought to change the dialogue among parishioners in the church through advocacy and education.

But those efforts also break away from a long history of religious beliefs over homosexuality — particularly in the evangelical movement — dictating political attitudes among their practitioners that date back well into the 20th century, when evangelical ministers who preached the virtues of “traditional family values” first began to cross the threshold into public life.

“Within evangelicalism itself, this activism is often depicted as an expression of longstanding opposition to same sex relationships triggered by the gay rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s, but the virulence with which conservative Christians opposed gay rights was rooted in the cultural and political significance they placed on the reassertion of traditional gender roles during those decades,” Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a professor of History and Gender Studies at Calvin University, argues in “Jesus and John Wayne,” her latest book released late last year. “Same-sex relationships challenged the most basic assumptions of the evangelical worldview.”