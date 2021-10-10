307 Politics: Vaccine mandates, special session on display at unrelated meeting

It wouldn’t be a Joint Corporations meeting without at least a little dash of drama.

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions gathered Wednesday in Douglas, and the entire agenda was about redistricting the state’s legislative boundaries following the 2020 census. Despite the narrowly tailored agenda, the public couldn’t help but broach the subject of a special legislative session to combat federal vaccine mandates.

During a public comment period, two Wyomingites came before the committee to voice their opposition to the federal vaccine mandate the Biden administration recently announced for companies with over 100 workers.

In early September, after Biden issued his mandate order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state was preparing to challenge it in court. He followed that up with a second statement saying the state would pursue both judicial and legislative remedies, including a possible special session.

The mandate is not yet in effect, and must still go through the federal rule-making process. In practice, this means that it’s nearly impossible to know how to fight back against the vaccine mandate until those details are released, multiple lawmakers have previously told the Star-Tribune.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}