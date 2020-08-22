307 Politics: Voters show continued distaste for tax increases as budget questions continue to mount

“At some point there will be a tipping point where (U.S.) utilities feel like reinvesting in their coal fleet probably isn’t a direction they’re going to head, and that’s just kind of the cold, hard truth,” he added.

With only enough savings left to keep the government running for 18 months without reform, the moves needed to keep Wyoming solvent need to happen immediately, with most permutations of tax reform taking roughly as long to implement.

“Even though it looks like there is still $900 million left in our savings account, we still need $400 million to maintain liquidity,” Zwonitzer said in an interview last week. “We have to do things now to ensure that revenue comes in. But anything that isn’t a sales tax — property tax, income tax — takes 18 to 24 months by the time we order the system, hire the staff and start collecting it. By then, it will be too late to balance the budget.

“The crisis is right now if we’re not going to jump the sales tax by two or three cents,” he added.