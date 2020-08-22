307 Politics: Voters show continued distaste for tax increases as budget questions continue to mount

Even with the writing already on the wall, nobody in Wyoming politics knew what to expect heading into last Tuesday’s primary elections.
Facing more than a billion-dollar budget deficit heading into 2021, Wyoming’s political class had already been transparent about the work ahead.
They knew the budget needed to be cut and were fully on board with the idea, but were fully aware — and were repeatedly told by state officials — that cutting every employee in state government would not be enough to solve the state’s problems.
They knew that oil, coal and gas revenues — the state’s lifeblood and half its budget — were likely never to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, and a coming recession was set to dampen the state’s investment portfolio, throwing a wet blanket on an additional fifth of the state’s income.
They knew the only practical solution to those problems — more revenue from more diverse sources — was going to be a tough sell to voters used to filet mignon service for flat-iron prices at a time when money is tight and jobs are scarce.
And, with 18 months left in savings and no time to spare, candidates aware of those issues had the unenviable task of selling voters on platforms that would cost them not only services but, likely, more in taxes.
Ultimately, it was an inconvenient truth voters were not ready to face.
On Tuesday, Wyoming’s voters ousted several incumbents supportive of change in favor of candidates opposed to any tax increases, creating a stalemate in the Senate that — with several anti-tax candidates gaining seats — will likely stall any chance of meaningful tax reform legislation this session.
Asked by a member of the audience at an Equality State Policy Center panel Thursday whether there would be political will to raise taxes or enact any large-scale tax reforms this coming session, Senate Revenue Committee Chairman and economist Cale Case kept his answer short and to the point: “No.”
“It might be time to start talking about what’s actually realistic this session,” Case told audience members.
The time for incremental steps for tax reform, however, appears well behind the state, particularly facing down what Revenue Committee co-chair Dan Zwonitzer described Thursday as “the worst fiscal crunch in the history of statehood.” State lawmakers recognized the state’s structural deficit eight years ago, he said, but did nothing because of the cushion provided by a reliable source of investment income, buoyed by a healthy stock market. Today, that money is gone, oil and gas revenues have declined, and coal has been battered by decreasing market demand globally and an uncertain future.
“We recognize that the clock is ticking,” Jason Begger, executive director of the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority, told the news site WyoFile last week. “If we don’t make some pretty giant leaps in scaling up and commercializing these technologies over the next five to 10 years, I think the (U.S. thermal coal) market is sort of going to pass us by.
“At some point there will be a tipping point where (U.S.) utilities feel like reinvesting in their coal fleet probably isn’t a direction they’re going to head, and that’s just kind of the cold, hard truth,” he added.
With only enough savings left to keep the government running for 18 months without reform, the moves needed to keep Wyoming solvent need to happen immediately, with most permutations of tax reform taking roughly as long to implement.
“Even though it looks like there is still $900 million left in our savings account, we still need $400 million to maintain liquidity,” Zwonitzer said in an interview last week. “We have to do things now to ensure that revenue comes in. But anything that isn’t a sales tax — property tax, income tax — takes 18 to 24 months by the time we order the system, hire the staff and start collecting it. By then, it will be too late to balance the budget.
“The crisis is right now if we’re not going to jump the sales tax by two or three cents,” he added.
But after Tuesday, the will to see those changes through is likely not going to be there come this winter, even with the full knowledge that 20-30% budget cuts — the plan currently on the table — will not be enough to get the job done. As of this writing, not even the most powerful members of state government appear to know what’s coming: At a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee last week, State Budget Director Kevin Hibbard was grilled by committee members for a specific date when his office would release details of a proposed 20% cut to the state’s budget, the full extent of which will likely not be known until November.
“Until we can see some of this stuff, it’s not real,” JAC member Albert Sommers said.
Presently, all anyone knows is that the cuts are going to hurt, and the tools to minimize the pain are limited.
At the federal level, the House and Senate are gridlocked until September on a stimulus bill with provisions to help backfill reductions in revenues for state and local governments, as well as a proposal to allow up to one-quarter of funding provided to states under the CARES Act to shore up lost revenue under that plan. For Wyoming, Budget and Fiscal Administrator Don Richards told the JAC on Wednesday, that would amount to $312 million — an amount that must be evenly split between state and local governments.
But even with cuts, that’s nowhere near enough to make up the deficit, and well in excess of the money the state has already allocated from that grant. And even then, it only staves off fiscal Armageddon for another year.
The options left on the table likely won’t fare much better, even with the potential to make significant, long-term improvements to the state’s balance sheet. On Monday, the Joint Revenue Committee will meet for the first time since the election with several proposals on the table worth hundreds of millions of dollars. A change to the state’s property tax assessment ratio — estimated to raise $100 million a year in a hearing last year — will again be on the table, as will a real estate transfer tax bill that would potentially raise millions of dollars in revenues almost exclusively off real estate deals made by the state’s wealthiest residents.
There is also a proposal for a permanent, 1% increase to the state’s sales tax that, if passed, could raise more than $150 million for the state’s coffers in year one, while eliminating nearly 50 exemptions in the state’s sales tax could generate $71 million a year, according to LSO estimates.
But every proposal has obstacles: While nearly every other state has formed a more holistic tax structure, Wyoming continues to offer the best of both worlds, with high levels of services and low tax rates. With cutting every job in state government an unviable option, it is now clear that the practice is no longer sustainable. But a plurality of Wyoming, as of Tuesday, is not yet there.
To change the state’s fortunes, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said Thursday night, takes political leadership from all different levels, “including at the top,” she said. But that’s not enough.
“You need people who are willing to be led,” Zwonitzer replied. “And I don’t think we don’t have that.”
Perhaps it comes with time.
“We’re going to grow and come to an understanding, and we’re going to do it together,” Case said Monday. “Fighting and kicking and screaming the whole way.”
Note: I am going on a weeklong vacation into the forests of Idaho, Montana and northern Wyoming and will not be answering calls, emails or anything during that time. As such, there will be no 307 Politics next week. Be good to each other. – Nick
The Week Ahead
Monday: Joint Revenue Committee meets remotely, with in-person public commenting in Lander and Cheyenne.
Tuesday: Blockchain/Technology Committee to meet remotely. Joint Revenue Committee meets for a second day.
Wednesday: None.
Thursday: Joint Minerals Committee to meet remotely. Joint Committee on Agriculture to meet remotely.
Friday: Joint Minerals Committee and Joint Committee on Agriculture meet for a second day.
Weekend: None.
Have an event you’d like highlighted here? Email me with the date, time, and place!
Wyoming Politics
Police called on signature gatherers for Kanye West: The Laramie County Clerk said there were state law violations at 6 of 7 polling locations by staffers for Kanye West, including setting up a table that effectively sought to trick voters into signing a petition. At one point, police were even called. (via Trib.com)
Far-right achieves numerous upsets in Tuesday’s primaries: Traditional conservatives staved off some of the fiercest right-wing challenges Tuesday night. But not without losing a number of critical seats. (via Trib.com)
Around Wyoming
Campbell County Commission decides against resolution about state’s health orders: Campbell County Commissioners announced last week they would not adopt a resolution against the state’s coronavirus public health orders, despite some requests from the public. (via the Gillette News-Record)
Protesters briefly occupy council chambers during Laramie City Council meeting: The Laramie City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday was interrupted when protesters against racism and police brutality briefly occupied council chambers during public comment, bringing the meeting to a halt. (via The Laramie Boomerang)
Buyer announced for 5 million acres in southern Wyoming: Orion Mine Finance will be acquiring the world’s richest deposits of trona in a $1.33 billion deal, all but dashing Wyoming’s hopes to “invest in itself” amid declining mineral revenues and slowing returns from the stock market. (via Trib.com)
Eye On Washington
John Barrasso’s committee on the Environment and Public Works held a satellite hearing in Gillette last week, where they discussed the potential for carbon capture technologies in America’s energy markets. Sen. Mike Enzi was also in attendance.
He and Enzi also signed a letter with Rep. Liz Cheney asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of a lamb processing plant in Greeley, Colorado, for potential anti-competitive practices.
Mike Enzi offered support for U.S. postal workers during the recent gutting of their agency, saying that while he was concerned about recent issues with the postal service like delayed deliveries, he believed Postmaster General DeJoy’s explanation that many issues are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t realize that, and I think a lot of others may not have realized it,” he wrote on Twitter.
While he echoed longstanding complaints about the Postal Service’s management — including the rerouting of Wyoming’s mail through Denver via Cheyenne, in some cases — issues with the Postal Service continue to persist. Even after an announced reversal of changes at the post office earlier in the week, sorting machines and other equipment were still being dismantled in cities like Los Angeles and Grand Rapids, Michigan, days later.
Liz Cheney joined fellow House and Senate Republicans in praising a move by the Trump administration to reimpose all international sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of an Obama-era nuclear deal with the country, essentially destroying the final remaining pieces of the accord.
