307 Politics: Western attitudes toward COVID-19

Around Wyoming

Laramie City Council implements lottery system for in-person seating, public comment: A new lottery system went into place last week to determine who will be allowed to sit in the Laramie City council chambers and to decide the priority of public comment after racial justice advocates began showing up to meetings in force, dominating the public comment period. (via The Laramie Boomerang)

Wyoming State Penitentiary prisoners only let out of cells 15 minutes a day: Sylvia Brown’s husband is an inmate at the prison, and she said she has had no contact visits with her husband since March. She has had three video visits in the past six months, and days go by where she does not hear from her husband. In normal times, he might call multiple times a day. (via The Rawlins Times)