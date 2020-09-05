307 Politics: Western attitudes toward COVID-19

From its public health implications to its influence on our economy and way of life, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on society may not be understood for years.
But with the tangible and immediate needs of millions of Americans captive to political gridlock in Washington, it’s important to try to understand public attitudes toward government as Democrats and Republicans struggle to balance their constituents’ needs and desires with their own philosophies for how things should run, and whether the voters back home stand with them in their decisions.
The answer to that question, argues a recent report by researchers with Yale University’s Rural West Covid Project, could be surprising.
While Republicans and Democrats remain trillions of dollars apart on a new round of federal stimulus spending, rural voters across the western United States appear to be largely in favor of increased levels of public spending to mitigate the economic impacts of the virus. According to an August version of the survey, 79% of rural Westerners want increased spending for small businesses, 64% want increased spending on health care, 66% want more relief for farmers and 55% want more spending on infrastructure.
“Rural communities in the West have always relied heavily on federal government programs, receiving more federal funding per capita than what they pay in federal taxes,” the report read. “Yet, at the same time, rural Westerners have traditionally expressed attitudes that are fiercely self-reliant and anti-federalist. The findings from our survey suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted these attitudes, revealing that rural Westerners openly support sustained — and even increased — government spending.”
The report also shows overwhelming support — 81% — for a similar or increased level of government spending toward rent or mortgage relief. This is a significant statistic for Wyoming, which, despite boasting one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates at just under 9%, counted a disproportionately high number of adults reporting themselves as behind on paying their rent, according to a recent survey by the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
How closely the numbers mirror attitudes in Wyoming, however, is difficult to say. While the report’s authors wrote in an email that the number of Wyomingites surveyed was statistically significant, it was not enough to accurately prescribe a blanket attitude for all of rural Wyoming, a definition that for the survey’s purposes included everywhere except Natrona and Laramie counties.
It might be a challenge to draw broad conclusions from the survey, even with other, local research to compare it against. While the Yale survey pegged governor approval ratings at an average of 40%, Gov. Mark Gordon’s approval rating among Wyoming voters sat close to 65% as of July 21, according to polling by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, while the state’s approval rating for President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus is five points higher than the rural West writ large, at 49%.
Wyoming’s last recorded disapproval rate for Congress’ handling of the pandemic is significantly higher than the rest of the region’s as well, at about 75% compared to 61%.
The big question now is how those numbers represent Wyomingites’ feelings about how their delegation has responded to the crisis — a key question as Sen. John Barrasso continues regular media appearances talking up his party’s $1 trillion proposal while disparaging the House Democrats’ $3 trillion proposal (which includes significantly more direct aid money than the Republican plan and direct aid to state and local governments, which polling shows most voters support).
In fact, the Republicans may return from recess this coming week with an even smaller stimulus package than originally planned, with Barrasso telling PBS NewsHour on Tuesday they intended to move forward on a “skinny” relief package that, among other things, excludes a second stimulus check.
“That’s the goal,” he told the outlet.
The Week Ahead
Monday is Labor Day, and we will be off of work that day.
While a great opportunity to take a trip, go on a picnic or do anything that you’d like to do, take some time to remember that at one point in American history, weekends did not exist, workers were not guaranteed basic protections in the workplace, and an injury on the job could be tantamount to a life sentence to poverty.
Even today, hundreds of thousands of Americans continue to struggle for living wages and equitable treatment in the workplace. Take today to remember them and to contemplate what you can do as a consumer to support fairness and justice in the nation’s labor practices. And please tip your delivery driver.
Tuesday: School Finance Recalibration Committee to meet online. Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to meet remotely.
Wednesday: Recalibration Committee meets for day two. Tribal leaders, Rep. Sharice Davids, Sen. Steve Daines, to meet in Washington for a livestreamed Harvard panel discussion on COVID-19 relief for American Indian tribal governments.
Thursday: Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions to meet remotely.
Friday: Joint Corporations Committee meets for a second day. Nineteenth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Weekend: Wyoming Republican Party’s State Central Committee to meet in Worland.
Wyoming Politics
National conservative activist organization’s interest in Jackson politics remains unclear: Two weeks after a push by conservative national organization Turning Point USA to get Jackson residents to protest a Town Council workshop and to vote for two candidates for the council and mayor’s seat, little is known about the group’s interest in Jackson politics. (via The Jackson Hole News & Guide)
Around Wyoming
Laramie City Council implements lottery system for in-person seating, public comment: A new lottery system went into place last week to determine who will be allowed to sit in the Laramie City council chambers and to decide the priority of public comment after racial justice advocates began showing up to meetings in force, dominating the public comment period. (via The Laramie Boomerang)
Wyoming State Penitentiary prisoners only let out of cells 15 minutes a day: Sylvia Brown’s husband is an inmate at the prison, and she said she has had no contact visits with her husband since March. She has had three video visits in the past six months, and days go by where she does not hear from her husband. In normal times, he might call multiple times a day. (via The Rawlins Times)
Local hotels and motels lose millions of dollars worth of business amid pandemic: Park County’s tourism industry took a beating in the first half of 2020, with spending at local lodging establishments plummeting to about half of what it was at the same point in 2019. According to figures from the Park County Travel Council, lodging tax collections were off by 49% through June — and receipts were down a whopping 67% in June itself. (via The Powell Tribune)
No students: Arvada Elementary staff absorbed into other duties within district: Sheridan County School District 3 staff began considering the possibility of no students at the school last spring, when it had six students. But after a number of families opted to home school this year, the local elementary school now has zero. (via The Sheridan Press)
Eye On Washington
Congress returns to work on Tuesday and as such, last week was pretty quiet.
Rep. Liz Cheney signed a Heritage Foundation pledge to not defund the police and ripped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting a hair salon in San Francisco during a pandemic, while Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso both praised a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to give Wyoming greater primacy over decisions regarding coal plant pollution.
