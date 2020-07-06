307 Politics: What an unusual straw poll says about Wyoming politics, and other news

John Barrasso criticized House Democrats for a version of a highway infrastructure bill

that differed drastically from one he had helped architect in the Senate, calling it a "partisan road to nowhere" over provisions designed to cut fuel emissions and offset damage to infrastructure caused by climate change.





“Their partisan bill is going nowhere,” Barrasso said on the floor. “It does seem the Democrats in the House are all about politics, and nothing about progress — the progress we need to make as a country. They are over there pushing socialism, and right here, we are pursuing solutions.”

Mike Enzi

signed onto a major health care price transparency bill that would require hospitals and health insurers to post their discounted cash prices and secret negotiated rates online.




