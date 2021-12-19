307 Politics: When passions collide

I mostly cover politics, but I also went out on a boat in Alcova Reservoir this summer with Game and Fish Department workers to watch them test for aquatic invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels.Now, the moment I’ve been waiting for: The day that zebra mussels officially collide with politics. As you may (or may not, that’s totally fair too, I guess) have noticed, I did extensive reporting this summer on the threat of zebra mussels to Wyoming’s water infrastructure. Now, there is officially a bill on the table for the upcoming budget session that further addresses the threat that aquatic invasive species (AIS) pose to Wyoming. People in Wyoming traveling with watercraft are currently required to get them checked at designated stations, because the pesky little critters may be attached to their boats. The threat the invasive species pose is astronomical.

If zebra mussels were to proliferate, they would be harmful to Wyoming’s infrastructure, in large part by clogging up water delivery systems. And because the animals are filter feeders, they have the ability to eat up plankton that other species need to survive. Attempting to control them would cost tens of millions of dollars.One female can lay up to 1 million eggs per year. (Now, do you understand why I am so fascinated by this topic — 1 million per year!) The eggs are often microscopic, making them difficult to detect in their first year of life.“The ramifications, if this happens are huge, to our infrastructure,” Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said at a committee meeting earlier this year. As of right now, a person with a watercraft can already be punished for not getting it inspected at a check station with a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of one year in jail. A new bill would add an additional penalty for failing to get it inspected a second time around. If you’re busted a second time, you would face a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of $1,000 to $15,000, or both if you do not get it inspected within 48 hours. Of course, more legislation may not guarantee success.“Increasing penalties doesn’t always ensure compliance,” Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who voted in favor of the bill, pointed out. In early March, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced it had detected zebra mussels in decorative “marimo balls” or “moss balls” at four Wyoming pet stores. The discovery surprised wildlife officials, who for years have worked to keep the invasive species out of Wyoming waters through boat inspections.Officials worry the mussels could end up in Wyoming waters or treatment systems when an aquarium owner disposes of tank water.The moss balls are no longer sold at pet stores in Wyoming, but other aquatic and semi-aquatic plants are. If the plants that are still sold in pet stores are shipping internationally, they will be inspected at ports for any foreign bodies.As of this summer, thankfully, Wyoming’s waters continue to test negative for the AIS. Trust me, I’ll be keeping an eye on this one during the upcoming budget session.