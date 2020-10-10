307 Politics: Wyoming says it doesn’t need a “blue state bailout.” But should it be asking for one?

Some of those adjustments are more feasible than others. While support for an income tax on the wealthy or a corporate income tax has led to some lawmakers’ downfall, the state has plenty of room to grow in its tax structure before it begins to lose competitiveness. Earlier this year, Casper Republican Rep. Jerry Obermueller commissioned a study from the state’s Legislative Service Office to calculate Wyoming’s “tax capacity” – essentially, examining tax rates in all of the states surrounding Wyoming and calculating the state’s potential revenues if it raised rates to match the median tax rates of each of those groups.

As it turned out, a number of minor tax rate increases – a 0.56% commercial property tax increase, for example, or a 6 cent increase to the fuel tax – would not only keep the state competitive, but would also generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenues, helping to bridge the gap left by the state’s fossil fuel sector and to pay for the services and infrastructure needed to attract new business.

“I think it demonstrates the reliance that we've had on severance taxes in the past,” Obermueller said. “We’ve taken them for granted. And now today, we see our tax rates in every other area is low compared to our surrounding states."