307 Politics: Wyoming says it doesn’t need a “blue state bailout.” But should it be asking for one?

On Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump blew up discussions on a second stimulus package, Sen. John Barrasso took to the major networks to not only plug the Republican relief plan, but to offer reasons why House Democrats – with their larger, $2 trillion-plus proposal – were not actually willing to make a deal at all.
The differences – litigated throughout the late summer and into early autumn – have been well-documented. Democrats in the House want $1,200 stimulus payments contingent on the number of persons in a household, while Republicans in the Senate wanted them for individual tax filers alone. The House wanted greater unemployment benefits on top of those offered by the state, while the Senate proposal was more modest.
And the biggest difference of all: The House wanted $985 billion in flexible spending for state and local governments to address revenue shortfalls. The Senate did not.
"The discussions are not about the cost of the bill,” Barrasso said on CNN Wednesday. “It’s what’s contained in it. What [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] proposed is a ransom note. She wants money to go to bailout states that have been poorly run for decades, wants money to go for tax breaks for millionaires in New York and California… We need to keep this focused on getting people back to work, getting kids back to school, and help getting this disease behind us."
With Barrasso's state facing a $1.5 billion budget shortfall next year, who would have thought free money could have become such a partisan issue? The issue even became a topic of contention during Thursday night’s U.S. Senate debate between Republican Cynthia Lummis and Democrat Merav Ben-David, with both candidate's talking points mirroring those of the national parties.
So why are we here? For Pelosi and states such as California, the benefit of a sizable relief package would seem clear. Right now, her state faces a $59 billion budget shortfall heading into the next budget cycle. Meanwhile as of 2017, state and local governments in the Golden State held more than $1.5 trillion in combined state and local debt, according to estimates by the conservative-leaning California Policy Center. Wyoming, meanwhile, has very little debt, a robust savings account and numerous accolades for being one of the best-run, fiscal ships in the United States.
But Wyoming’s immediate need, it seems, is arguably greater than California’s. While Wyoming’s upcoming $1.5 billion shortfall is a rounding error in comparison to the Golden State’s, so is its population. On a per capita basis, California’s reduction in services would amount to roughly $1,475 per citizen, compared to approximately $2,500 here.
And while one state’s GDP is larger than most countries, Wyoming’s – with the downturn in its fossil fuel industry – appears to be contracting.
While coal’s fate is well-documented, oil has been struggling hard, with a prosperous turnaround looking even more unlikely once the pandemic is finished. According to a Thursday report by Moody’s Investor Service, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a shift across the oil industry toward lower growth and consolidation and has unsettled long-term energy consumption patterns in developed markets; heightening oil and gas price volatility.
Meanwhile, major oil producers like BP made waves last week after stating that the demand for oil and gas is expected to diminish even further over the next 30 years, compounded by advancements in fuel efficient technologies, infrastructure improvements, and competing demand from wind and solar.
Wyoming – with one of the nation’s best-funded budget reserve accounts – has the money it needs to weather this current budget crisis. But what happens next?
In the long-term, the answer for Wyoming – as it has known for decades – is to diversify its revenues, most likely through a number of tax increases. But its Legislature has struggled to get the conversation going and, in fact, took several steps backward this summer when several anti-tax conservatives ousted a number of incumbents with pledges to cut government even further.
However, those cuts – after years of attrition and millions in spending reductions – are now expected to be devastating. Meanwhile, education cuts amenable to most lawmakers are likely nowhere near enough to cover the shortfall.
A setback in the revenue conversation at this point in time, says the Pew Charitable Trusts’ state fiscal health analyst Josh Goodman, could lead to decisions that could save the state money in the short-term, but ultimately cost it down the line, particularly when its budget concerns are structural (the decline of fossil fuels, for example), rather than cyclical (think a natural disaster or a large employer leaving the state).
In a scenario like that, there are a number of strategies to pursue: You could cut spending – which the state is already doing – and pass new taxes, using your state’s savings to bridge the gap between the time those taxes pass and when they begin to take effect.
If savings aren’t an option, you could take out a loan, using the time you’ve purchased to pursue new sources of revenue to pay down the debt later: a good solution during an economic downturn when raising taxes or cutting services could have a detrimental effect on the state’s citizens.
“Even if it is a structural problem, that doesn’t mean that using a rainy day fund is inappropriate or relying on federal aid is inappropriate,” said Goodman. “It is possible that lawmakers might not want to raise taxes and say ‘Let's rely on those short-term measures, but have a plan for making these adjustments in the years ahead.’”
Some of those adjustments are more feasible than others. While support for an income tax on the wealthy or a corporate income tax has led to some lawmakers’ downfall, the state has plenty of room to grow in its tax structure before it begins to lose competitiveness. Earlier this year, Casper Republican Rep. Jerry Obermueller commissioned a study from the state’s Legislative Service Office to calculate Wyoming’s “tax capacity” – essentially, examining tax rates in all of the states surrounding Wyoming and calculating the state’s potential revenues if it raised rates to match the median tax rates of each of those groups.
As it turned out, a number of minor tax rate increases – a 0.56% commercial property tax increase, for example, or a 6 cent increase to the fuel tax – would not only keep the state competitive, but would also generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenues, helping to bridge the gap left by the state’s fossil fuel sector and to pay for the services and infrastructure needed to attract new business.
“I think it demonstrates the reliance that we've had on severance taxes in the past,” Obermueller said. “We’ve taken them for granted. And now today, we see our tax rates in every other area is low compared to our surrounding states."
While diverse revenues are likely to be the long-term answer for Wyoming, it still needs to ask itself a number of serious questions before new taxes have an opportunity to take effect. Will fossil fuels recover once the state’s rainy day fund is gone? Will the state need to decide between staffing prisons or incurring more debt if it fails to find a solution this year? Will strict limitations on COVID-19 relief funding – money for broadband, money for small businesses, more money in people’s pockets – be enough to spur a recovery strong enough to avert fiscal crisis?
Nobody can predict the future. But it helps to have the tools to respond to it.
The Week Ahead
Monday: Indigenous People’s Day/Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Management Audit Committee meets remotely.
Wednesday: Management Council meets remotely. Hearing on Albany County Sheriff Appointment.
Thursday: None.
Friday: Community College Funding Task Force meets in Gillette/Remotely.
Weekend: None.
Have an event you’d like to see on the calendar? Call me at 307-266-0634 or email me at nick.reynolds@trib.com and we’ll add it!
Wyoming Politics
Lawmakers proposed several options to lower prescription drug costs. None of them are feasible, a new report says: Officials with the Wyoming Department of Health said that a number of concepts suggested by lawmakers earlier this year to lower the cost of prescription drugs in Wyoming — including importing cheaper drugs from Canada — are likely unfeasible. (via Trib.com)
‘Us vs. them’: Recruiting Wyomingites for domestic fight: On the evening of Sept. 25th between 100-150 people gathered at the Albany County Fairgrounds for an event that called on “ALL PATRIOTS” to “take back OUR town.” Current and aspiring local elected officials — including the chair of the Albany County Commission — spoke in advance of the headliner, John “Tig” Tiegen, who had come to educate the crowd on how to “help defend against domestic terrorists.” (via WyoFile)
Wyoming candidates for = Senate, House face off in first debate: For the first time in Wyoming history Thursday night, two women shared a debate stage to make their cases for why they should be the first woman to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate. (via Trib.com)
Around Wyoming
Wyoming's lawsuit over blocked coal export terminal still alive, governor says: The lawsuit alleges the state of Washington unconstitutionally stopped the development of a proposed coal export terminal that could have helped transport Wyoming coal to global markets. (via Trib.com)
Sundance moves to defund police… because town has no funds: Sundance Mayor Paul Brooks’ call to defund his small town’s police department isn’t about racial equity or criminal-justice reform. It’s purely about keeping the lights on. “With cuts to our general fund, my hand is kind of forced,” he said. (via WyoFile)
Jackson mayor files ethics complaint against Teton County attorney for releasing name in sexual assault investigation: Pete Muldoon alleges the Teton County attorney damaged his reputation by approving the release of a sexual assault report that did not lead to charges. His accuser later published an open letter to members of the local press outlining her feelings about what transgressed. (via Trib.com)
Eye On Washington
Congress was off this week.
