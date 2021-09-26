307 Politics: Wyoming Senate appears split over email controversy

Dockstader did not respond to request for comment about his colleague’s Facebook comments.

“I have not seen any statements from Barlow or Dockstadter, nor would I care what either has to say,” Bray said in an email to the Star-Tribune Wednesday.

Like Bray’s other emails, this one too escalated towards the end.

“I do not believe they are part of the ‘ruling elite’ who orchestrate these infringements, none of them are smart enough for that. Rather, they are among the useful idiots who prop up the evil men and women who have designs to destroy our nation,” Bray said referring to Nethercott, Dockstader and Barlow. “I don’t believe she intended to, she’s simple too stupid to think beyond the immediate situation to prevent problems that were easily predicted by many others.”

As of Thursday, neither Martin Kimmet, chairman of the Park County GOP, nor Frank Eathorne, the state Republican Party chairman publicly denounced Bray’s email.

His email was so obscene and violent that it makes me wonder why Eathorne and Kimmet don’t just go ahead and denounce it. Eathorne told me that he did not know who Bray was before this incident, so it’s not a loyalty to him that’s keeping Eathorne quiet.