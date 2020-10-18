307 Politics: Wyoming slept on sports betting. Now, the Northern Arapaho Tribe is going all-in.

Facing a new threat to tribal revenues, the Northern Arapaho had to do something. And after two years of watching and learning, the tribe knew it had to take action to be disruptive, and potentially earn those dollars back.

“As we got into the state legislative session and saw the state was making a turn, we realized this was something that could threaten our business,” said Stephen Fast Horse, a member of the Northern Arapaho Business Council. “So at that time we had to seriously start moving the ball because gaming is something that’s very important to the economy of the reservation since we don’t have a tax base. We get a lot of our revenues from our gaming business. That was probably the biggest fire being lit underneath us at that time.”

While the state abides by a stricter set of rules, the Northern Arapaho Tribe – which is an independent entity – conducts its gaming operations under the authorization of the U.S. Department of the Interior, and does not need state approval for sports betting. And unlike Wyoming, which considered opening the door to vendors like FanDuel and DraftKings, the operations will all be done in-house, allowing the tribe to maximize revenues on those games.