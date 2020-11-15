307 Politics: Wyoming's top Republicans aren't ready yet to call the election

Meanwhile, one of the president’s most vocal advocates in Wyoming, Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis, maintained that Trump should continue his strategy of challenging the legitimacy of American elections to his advantage.

“Heavens no,” she told a reporter for Good Morning America when asked Friday if the president should concede the election. “Even the canvassing boards have not even brought their results forward in many of the states where questions have been raised. This is a very important exercise in our nation, and we have to be confident in the integrity, security and validation of our voting system.”

Most would agree, including — as Barrasso pointed out in his own statements — some Democrats.

“The core principle is that every legal ballot must be counted and no illegal ballots can be counted,” Barrasso said in a statement. “President Trump is absolutely right to pursue all legal options available. Just remember, Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden just weeks ago he ‘should not concede under any circumstances and to not give an inch.’ So the process will continue until the Electoral College votes in December.”

So what happens when Jan. 20 rolls around and, barring a shocking turn of events, President-elect Biden becomes president? For the Wyoming Republicans who have avoided acknowledging his victory so far, it will likely matter little. In the Senate, Lummis and Barrasso will already be looking to stall the Biden’s agenda. And back home, they are unlikely to lose any support for sticking by Trump’s side.

