307 Votes: Aaron Clausen goes up against state committeewoman in primary

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.

The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.

Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.

In today’s installment, we take a look at Rep. Aaron Clausen of Douglas.

House District 6: Douglas

Incumbent Aaron Clausen was swept into representing this largely rural district in Converse County by double digits in a three-way Republican primary back in 2016 and has faced few challenges since. Dominating the primary with 51% of the vote that year, he went on to capture nearly 88% of the vote in the 2016 general election and in the ensuing election went uncontested.