307 Votes: Aaron Clausen goes up against state committeewoman in primary

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.
Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.
In today’s installment, we take a look at Rep. Aaron Clausen of Douglas.
House District 6: Douglas
Incumbent Aaron Clausen was swept into representing this largely rural district in Converse County by double digits in a three-way Republican primary back in 2016 and has faced few challenges since. Dominating the primary with 51% of the vote that year, he went on to capture nearly 88% of the vote in the 2016 general election and in the ensuing election went uncontested.
That will change this round, as Clausen — who attracted the ire of some ultraconservative groups with his support of a lodging tax and per diem increases for lawmakers — faces a primary challenge from Converse County GOP State Committeewoman Camilla Hicks, a 25-year Wyoming resident who also serves as the local party’s treasurer.
Could it flip? That remains to be seen. While Clausen began his career slowly with just one sponsored bill in his first two years in office, he has since become more active on the floor and as a member of both the Agriculture and Corporations committees.
A perceived lack of effectiveness could potentially hamper him though, particularly as he has managed to pass just one of his bills in four years. And in 2019 he earned a score of 57% from the American Conservative Union — a potential dividing line in a primary race against a party loyalist who has “personal commitment in the 2018 Platform of the Republican Party,” according to her Facebook page.
We’re not sure where this race stands just yet. The winner of the primary, however, should have an easy time. No Democrat has run in this district since 2016, and in that race they barely earned 11% of the vote.
Vulnerability Score: Unknown.
