307 Votes: After being picked for Natrona County seat, O'Hearn must beat Juarez and Carpenter to keep it

Could it flip? Since district lines across the state were reestablished in 2012, Loucks had never faced a competitive primary, making this the first time Republican voters in the new HD-59 have ever had an open seat to fill.

The candidates’ conservative credentials are all very similar and, like their values, the candidates differ only ever so slightly on the issues, or at least those posed by the Natrona County Commission in an appointment hearing on Tuesday.

Juarez opposes Medicaid expansion, is an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment and supports the state’s pursuit of a massive tract of land owned by Occidental Petroleum. Carpenter has advocated for expanded public-private partnerships and has remained open to some taxation in order to solve the state’s budget problems. He is amenable to a limited expansion of Medicaid and, like Juarez, is in support of “freedom of choice” in education with proper oversight. Then there is O’Hearn, who is on board with cuts (wherever they may be) but, unlike the other candidates, seemed unsupportive of the land deal and supported tax increases on the condition they were tied to elections every four years and distributed “to the most needy areas of the state.”