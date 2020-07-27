307 Votes: Albany County district offers up two competitive primaries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.

The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.

Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.

In today’s installment, we take a look at the seat vacated by Rep. Bill Haley.

House District 46

Another open seat and another potential barn-burner.

With the exit of retired game warden and two-term Republican Rep. Bill Haley, House District 46 is wide open this year, with two competitive primaries to capture what has traditionally been a safe red seat in rural Albany County.