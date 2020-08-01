307 Votes: Anthony Bouchard primed for another close race

After that incumbent, Wayne Johnson, announced his retirement in 2016, that seat has belonged to Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Second Amendment rights activist and one of the Legislature’s most strident hard-line conservatives. After suffering a narrow, 42-vote loss to Johnson in the 2012 primaries, Bouchard escaped a highly competitive three-way primary in 2016 with just five more votes than former House Republican David Zwonitzer and, in the general, took advantage of a surge in turnout for President Donald Trump (1,000 more votes, roughly, over the 2012 presidential election’s turnout) to score a 4-point victory over Zwonitzer’s wife, Kym.

Bouchard’s path to victory has never been easy and has been defined by close escapes that, from a strictly statistical standpoint, make Senate District 6 Bouchard’s race to lose. This year, he faces a staunch primary challenge in Erin Johnson, a former aide to Rep. Barbara Cubin and Gov. Mark Gordon and the Laramie County Republican Party’s District 6 chairwoman. Johnson who has earned a reputation over the years as one of the more influential lobbyists in Cheyenne.

If Bouchard defeats Johnson, he will go on to face Democrat and nonprofit leader Britney Wallesch in November.