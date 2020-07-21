You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
307 Votes: Barlow has had success against past primary challengers
View Comments
top story
307 VOTES

307 Votes: Barlow has had success against past primary challengers

{{featured_button_text}}
House of Representatives

Majority Floor Leader Eric Barlow watches House proceedings Feb. 10 from his desk in the state Capitol in Cheyenne. Barlow looks to defeat Martin E. Phillips to keep his seat in House District 3.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.

The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.

Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.

In today’s installment, we take a look at Rep. Eric Barlow of Gillette.

House District 3: Gillette/Douglas

It’s not every day an incumbent faces a challenger from within their own party — particularly when that incumbent is on the shortlist of candidates to become Speaker of the House.

Then again, Wyoming doesn’t usually have election years like this one.

House Majority Floor Leader Eric Barlow — the second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives — will be facing a challenge from his right flank from Martin E. Phillips, an also-ran in a race to fill a vacant seat on the Campbell County Commission earlier this year.

Could it flip? In his bid for a seat on the Campbell County Commission, Phillips managed to earn just 12 out of 240 votes from his fellow precinctmen and -women, finishing fifth.

While Barlow’s vulnerabilities as a moderate Republican in the highly conservative district are clear — particularly on issues like Medicaid expansion — he has consistently managed to hold his much-more conservative challengers at arm’s length.

After two straight six-point victories over onetime-Campbell County Republican Party Chairman Douglas Gerrard in the 2012 and 2014 Republican primaries, Barlow soundly defeated current state party chairman Frank Eathorne by more than 21 points in 2016.

Vulnerability Score: 1/5.

 

Note

The Vulnerability Score ranges from 0 to 5, with an incumbent scored 0 being the least likely to lose their seat and an incumbent scored 5 the most likely.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch live: The 2019 Wyoming inauguration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News