307 Votes: Bear, Shober vie for Clem's Gillette seat

His pathway to general election won’t be easy. Local builder Micky Shober, a former school board member, Campbell County Commissioner and third-generation resident of Gillette, should present a huge obstacle for Bear, boasting both the experience and the connections any candidate would need to be successful here.

Could it flip? As a GOP stronghold, the real question in HD-31 is not whether control falls out of Republican hands but in which direction local voters choose to go. Bear, now the establishment pick, mirrors an ethic seen among numerous challengers in competitive GOP races around the state with an aversion to new taxes and an appeal to traditional values cherished by Wyoming’s most hard-line conservatives.

Shober, on the other hand, could easily be seen as a more pragmatic candidate. He has been tested in numerous elections and, with nearly three decades of experience in public office, he could potentially have greater leverage with voters on fiscal issues at a time of immense economic uncertainty for the state of Wyoming.