307 Votes: Candidates in both parties line up to fill Furphy's House seat

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.
Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.
In today’s installment, we take a look at the seat vacated by Rep. Dan Furphy of Laramie.
House District 14: Albany County
This one should be one of the most interesting races in the state.
Rep. Dan Furphy — who looked very vulnerable in a three-point win over Democrat Lorraine Saulino-Klein in the 2018 general election — is looking to make the jump to the Wyoming Senate this year in a bid to replace the retiring Glenn Moniz, leaving this rural seat on the outskirts of Laramie open for the first time since 2016.
The resulting field of candidates is the most crowded in the state.
On the Democratic side, Laramie Main Street executive director and small business advocate Trey Sherwood will face off against Democratic Party activist and police reform advocate Alexander Simon, who has already built an impressive digital operation.
Sherwood, who’s spent the last 15 years working in community development, hopes her experience bridging divides in her community will lead her to success.
“Within that group alone, there’s people all over the spectrum,” she said in a recent interview. “And that’s never stopped me from serving them or working with them. Our common vision is to build our economy and to make sure our local businesses are thriving, so it doesn’t never matter to me what somebody’s political persuasion has been, it’s just the common goal of like building community is what brings us together. That’s what I keep carrying forward.”
On the Republican side, University of Wyoming professor Gustave Anderson, research scientist Matthew Burkhart, tutoring service owner Katrina Cox, Air Force veteran Christopher Culross and Albany County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joel H. Defebaugh round out one of the most impressive fields of candidates in recent history.
Could it flip? Who knows? While former Speaker of the House Kermit Brown delivered the most dominant performance in a contested election this decade with a 61-point performance over Tim Nyquist in 2012, Saulino-Klein’s strong performance in 2018 clearly showed this seat is up for grabs in 2020.
Add to that the unprecedentedly high levels of community activism in the area this year and House District 14 could realistically fall to the Democrats for the first time in years. However, the impressive slate of candidates on the Republican side could make voters’ decision difficult, making it hard to determine which side has an edge here. At the same time, the strong performance for Democrats in the area in 2018 was also fueled by unprecedented student activism in the area, something Furphy cited as a reason the final result of that race was so tight.
With COVID-19 still a pressing issue, it remains to be seen whether that has any impact on turnout, though a presidential election could potentially attract even more students to the polls.
Vulnerability Score: 3/5
