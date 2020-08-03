307 Votes: Candidates in both parties line up to fill Furphy's House seat

On the Democratic side, Laramie Main Street executive director and small business advocate Trey Sherwood will face off against Democratic Party activist and police reform advocate Alexander Simon, who has already built an impressive digital operation.

Sherwood, who’s spent the last 15 years working in community development, hopes her experience bridging divides in her community will lead her to success.

“Within that group alone, there’s people all over the spectrum,” she said in a recent interview. “And that’s never stopped me from serving them or working with them. Our common vision is to build our economy and to make sure our local businesses are thriving, so it doesn’t never matter to me what somebody’s political persuasion has been, it’s just the common goal of like building community is what brings us together. That’s what I keep carrying forward.”

On the Republican side, University of Wyoming professor Gustave Anderson, research scientist Matthew Burkhart, tutoring service owner Katrina Cox, Air Force veteran Christopher Culross and Albany County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joel H. Defebaugh round out one of the most impressive fields of candidates in recent history.