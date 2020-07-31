307 Votes: Candidates on both sides of aisle face off in traditionally Democratic district

In the last competitive general election here six years ago, Freeman — a highly popular lawmaker here — came out with an 11-point victory over Bill Hooley, the former chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party. Hooley tried again in 2016. However, he later dropped out of that race after moving to Utah, leaving the Republicans without a challenger for the next two election cycles.

This makes the Republican contest interesting. Baker, who already has a multi-year record and has established a business in town, could be seen on paper as a more viable alternative than Barney, particularly after Baker earned 16% of the vote in a three-way race last general election between the incumbent, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Hastert and now-Republican Sen. Tom James.

If Barney makes it out of the primary, it remains to be seen how well-supported he would be in this largely blue district, particularly considering his performance arguably allowed the ultra-conservative James to coast to a nine-point upset victory in a district long held by Democrats.

For the Democrats, it’s anybody’s game. For the district’s relatively small size, however, Travis has established a pretty strong social media presence and a well-established record of community service — something that initially helped propel Freeman to the seat roughly a decade ago.