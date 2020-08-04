307 Votes: Cathy Connolly aims to keep Laramie seat by holding off primary challenger

This year, she faces a primary challenge from Marc Homer, an educator and Laramie native who has, early on, run an enthusiastic campaign. While vastly outspent this cycle, Homer has worked to pitch himself as a progressive outsider to Connolly and has tried to differentiate himself as offering different solutions to initiatives Connolly has spearheaded but fallen short of achieving, like Medicaid expansion.

“I believe she has had a long time to push this measure,” Homer wrote in a recent blog post, “and House District 13 is ready for someone with a more dynamic approach to building popular support and passing important progressive legislation.”

Could it flip? It’s tough to say definitively, but it’s unlikely. While there is little data to show how Connolly would stand up to a primary challenge here, her continued influence in the Legislature and sustained popularity in the district could make it difficult for Homer to make a case to replace her in a primary.

Homer, however, says there are some in the community who believe he offers a more progressive vision for the state than Connolly and has been working to appeal to voters as a more environmentally friendly and pragmatic choice to Connolly.