307 Votes: Cathy Connolly aims to keep Laramie seat by holding off primary challenger

In today’s installment, we take a look at the seat vacated by Rep. Cathy Connolly of Laramie.
House District 13: Laramie
House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly was weighing retirement from her seat in this deep blue district in Laramie, but, as she told the Star-Tribune earlier this year, she’s not quite finished yet.
Over the last decade, the six-time incumbent has faced just one challenge — an 18-point win over Republican firebrand Joey Correnti in 2016 — and has achieved icon status in Wyoming’s state politics, both as the state’s first openly gay legislator and a leading voice for labor rights and social justice issues across Wyoming.
This year, she faces a primary challenge from Marc Homer, an educator and Laramie native who has, early on, run an enthusiastic campaign. While vastly outspent this cycle, Homer has worked to pitch himself as a progressive outsider to Connolly and has tried to differentiate himself as offering different solutions to initiatives Connolly has spearheaded but fallen short of achieving, like Medicaid expansion.
“I believe she has had a long time to push this measure,” Homer wrote in a recent blog post, “and House District 13 is ready for someone with a more dynamic approach to building popular support and passing important progressive legislation.”
Could it flip? It’s tough to say definitively, but it’s unlikely. While there is little data to show how Connolly would stand up to a primary challenge here, her continued influence in the Legislature and sustained popularity in the district could make it difficult for Homer to make a case to replace her in a primary.
Homer, however, says there are some in the community who believe he offers a more progressive vision for the state than Connolly and has been working to appeal to voters as a more environmentally friendly and pragmatic choice to Connolly.
It remains to be seen how that resounds with voters in a Democratic primary environment, particularly given that the district has not seen a competitive challenge there this decade. However, with no Republican challenger, it is likely that Connolly will skate by to her seventh term.
Vulnerability Score: 1/5
