307 Votes: Crowded field in sprawling House District 47

But this year isn’t a normal year. While Julie McAllister — whom Paxton has defeated in the last three Republican primaries by an average of nearly 32 points — will be taking a fourth stab at the seat in 2020, two new candidates, conservative firebrand Joey Correnti and onetime president of the Wyoming Association of Correctional Employees Dee Garrison, will be jumping into the race this year, presenting the first significant shake-up the district has seen this decade.

Could it flip? Paxton’s worst-ever primary performance — a roughly 20-point win over McAllister in 2016 — coincided with the worst turnout in a primary election House District 47 has experienced this decade. When turnout is stronger, however, Paxton has consistently dominated the vote, commanding the support of nearly 70% of his district’s participating Republicans.

The ceiling for participation could be higher, however. In the 2018 elections, 67% of registered voters were Republicans and, in House District 47, a little more than 30% of the district’s voting-aged population turned out for the primary, roughly 1.6 points behind the combined state average for all races.