307 Votes: Despite rise, Lindholm faces conservative challenger

Welcome to the first edition of 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
Over the coming weeks, the Star-Tribune is rolling out a series of articles examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.
While not a complete picture — and most certainly not a perfect prediction of how the races will go — this guide will look to make the best predictions possible using a mix of past election results, research into successful candidates of the past, profiles of current candidates, one-on-one interviews and an analysis of key local issues.
Hopefully, this guide will allow readers to develop an intimate understanding of each district in the state and give them a sense of where the state is headed Aug. 18. Check the Star-Tribune in print each day for new installments of the series. Every race will appear online by primary day.
House District 1: Sundance/Hulett
Incumbent Tyler Lindholm has arguably been one of the fastest-rising stars the Wyoming Legislature has seen in years.
In three terms in Cheyenne, Lindholm has already risen to the rank of House Majority Whip, developed an unprecedented state legislative framework for blockchain and cryptocurrency, and become a national profile as a critic of the United States’ persistent military involvement in the Middle East.
His social libertarian streak, however, seems to have earned him at least one enemy in what is often considered one of the state’s most conservative districts: Hulett’s Chip Neiman. The local rancher and sawmill operator currently serves as chairman of the Crook County Republican Party and describes himself as the “true Republican” in the district.
Unlike Lindholm — whose politics tend to stray from social themes — Neiman’s platform draws heavily on themes favored by the Christian right, stating an opposition to what he calls a “current undermining of parental rights, educational rights, traditional family dynamics.”
“Our families are under attack from multiple fronts,” he writes on his website.
Could it flip? Where Lindholm has been a frequent critic of the overbearing elements of the Wyoming Republican Party and so-called “purity tests” that have come to define its membership, Neiman represents a growing wing of the party seeking to oust what it deems “Republicans in name only,” or “RINOs,” adding to a tidal wave of conservative candidates seeking to oust more moderate elements of the party.
Lindholm has remained popular throughout his career. Since winning a three-way primary for the seat in 2014 by a more than 7% margin, he has faced little opposition to reelection, winning his second primary by 40 points and that year’s general election by 80 points before going unopposed in 2018.
Given his massive victory in the 2016 elections over the much more conservative Ted Davis — who ran a campaign heavy on social issues like transgender rights — it remains to be seen whether voters have changed their minds over what matters and what doesn’t. However, Neiman is organized and so far has run a fairly sophisticated campaign, which could potentially impact this score somewhat.
Vulnerability Score: 1/5
House District 2: Newcastle
Rancher Hans Hunt, a Republican, was one of the youngest to ever be elected to the Legislature when he won a race fresh out of college a decade ago. As chairman of the House Agricultural Committee, he has apparently done a solid enough job representing his largely agricultural district to enter the 2020 election without a challenger.
Could it flip? Barring a surprise challenger with serious skill, no. Hunt has faced only one primary challenge in his career (in 2012) and wiped the floor with them. He won his only contested general election battle in 2016 with more than 86 percent of the vote.
While this seat was notably held for years by Democrat Ross Diercks, it looks unlikely we’ll see history repeat itself anytime soon.
Vulnerability Score: 0/5.
Senate District 2: Douglas
Rancher and Republican Sen. Brian Boner — who serves as co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Agriculture has established himself as a rising star in Wyoming politics over the past few years.
Appointed to the post in 2015 after the resignation of former Senate President Jim Anderson, Boner has never faced a serious challenge in his time in office and, this year, will run unopposed for reelection.
Could it flip? No. This is a deep red, agriculturally driven district, and Boner checks all the boxes for both. Expect him to solidify his position in the coming legislative sessions, particularly as he leads conversations on district-centric issues like livestock marketing and regulation, while maintaining a consistently conservative voting record on social and economic issues.
Vulnerability Score: 0/5.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.