307 Votes: Gillette Incumbent Bill Pownall looks to survive primary

“There’s a lot of things out there that aren’t truthful,” Pownall said in an interview. “When you have all this stuff on the internet, there are people out there who read it and probably believe it. You know the saying, ‘If you read it on the internet, it must be true,’ when in actuality it isn’t.”

Chief among those forces could be Fortner, a Campbell County GOP precinct committeeman who late last year proposed a controversial resolution to allow the party to disqualify any candidate running as a Republican in Campbell County who didn’t uphold 80% of the beliefs of the party’s platform. (A toned-down version of that resolution, incidentally, has been adopted into the state party platform regarding financial support.)

Gillette has been a hotbed of political activism this year, and the local Republican Party there is making an effort to unseat numerous moderate incumbents in the area. How much of that creeps into House District 52 could be a wild card this year. At this point, Pownall is established enough to stand on his record with voters. Whether that helps him or hurts him this year is up for debate, particularly with so much negative attention on him from outside of the district.