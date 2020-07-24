307 Votes: House District 10 presents more competitive field than usual

2020, however, is not a conventional year. The House Transportation Committee chairman will be facing off against a field of three primary challengers from the right this year, a list that includes Edmunds and former Rep. Lars Lone, who was appointed to, and later resigned from, his seat in House District 12 to be replaced by fellow right-winger and former primary opponent Rep. Clarence Styvar.

While Lone has attracted some negative press this year following an incident in which he shot a neighbor’s dog after it attacked his livestock, Eklund will also face down competition from a traditional conservative candidate in Jennifer Burns, a consultant at the Wyoming State Board of Nursing with a strong statewide network of support and conservative bona fides that could present trouble for Eklund in a primary scenario.