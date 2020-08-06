307 Votes: Incumbent Baldwin a favorite, but challengers have far right groups' support

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.
Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to find our collection of every one that has been published so far.
In today’s installment, we take a look at Sen. Fred Baldwin of Kemmerer.
Senate District 14: Southwestern Wyoming
Southwestern Wyoming’s Senate District 14 isn’t really anticipated to be in play this year. Incumbent Fred Baldwin, of Kemmerer, is an established businessman in town, and has faced competition in every primary and general election he’s run in this decade, winning every single one by resounding margins.
Then again, those years weren’t 2020.
This time around, Baldwin will not only have a rematch of his 2014 primary election in House District 18 against GOP activist Lyle Williams (whom he defeated by more than 40 points that year), but he will also face perennial candidate Rex Rammell, a veterinarian and former candidate for U.S. Congress who most recently ran as a minority candidate for governor of Wyoming.
In all likelihood, this race won’t be different than any of Baldwin’s other campaigns. Baldwin’s average margin of victory — 39 points in primaries, 56 points in general elections — is likely to remain concrete this year, particularly against two opponents who have found little success in the past.
The real question this year, however, is what sort of impact outside influence could have on the outcome of an election. While the audiences for Rammell’s more controversial political stances has been more statewide to this point — leaving his at-home appeal an open question — Williams has the backing of a large network of far-right political organizations that have endorsed him while groups like Wyoming Gun Owners and WyoRino.com (a mysterious website targeting more moderate Republican candidates this cycle) have made Baldwin a target.
Could it flip? While Williams has been running for public office nearly two decades with little success, it could be interesting to see how the amount of support backing his candidacy could affect the final outcome.
There is also a question of whether the entry of Rammell — a candidate very far to the right side of the political spectrum — could split the share of voters Williams could attract. While Williams has looked polished in recent debates and forums and has consistently challenged Baldwin’s stances on hot button issues among Republican activists in the state — like voter ID requirements at the polls — Baldwin said in a recent interview with the Star-Tribune that he believes his experience and a more well-rounded platform than his opponents’ will help him appeal to enough voters to win.
“It’s easy to vote no, and it’s easy to vote yes,” he said. “But to actually study the bills and actually find answers to the problems is more difficult. That’s the key in my mind. I think experience is important. I think for somebody who comes in and just says, ‘I’m going to vote no on everything’ ... that doesn’t fix things. It achieves their ideological goals. You need to have the experience to work through the system and get some answers and solve some problems. And I think that’s a lot of what’s been lacking.”
Vulnerability score: 1/5.
