307 Votes: Incumbent Baldwin a favorite, but challengers have far right groups' support

This time around, Baldwin will not only have a rematch of his 2014 primary election in House District 18 against GOP activist Lyle Williams (whom he defeated by more than 40 points that year), but he will also face perennial candidate Rex Rammell, a veterinarian and former candidate for U.S. Congress who most recently ran as a minority candidate for governor of Wyoming.

In all likelihood, this race won’t be different than any of Baldwin’s other campaigns. Baldwin’s average margin of victory — 39 points in primaries, 56 points in general elections — is likely to remain concrete this year, particularly against two opponents who have found little success in the past.

The real question this year, however, is what sort of impact outside influence could have on the outcome of an election. While the audiences for Rammell’s more controversial political stances has been more statewide to this point — leaving his at-home appeal an open question — Williams has the backing of a large network of far-right political organizations that have endorsed him while groups like Wyoming Gun Owners and WyoRino.com (a mysterious website targeting more moderate Republican candidates this cycle) have made Baldwin a target.