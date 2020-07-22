307 Votes: Incumbent Dan Kirkbride has had growing role in passing legislation

Since then, the Republican — a member of the House Judiciary Committee — has amassed a quietly consequential career in Cheyenne. As chief sponsor of six bills in the past two years, he managed to pass four of them into law and, in his committee work, he has played a key role in the state’s criminal justice reform efforts.

Could it flip? Kirkbride’s electoral record has been strong as an incumbent. After a 53-point win in the general election in 2012, Kirkbride has faced just two additional challenges, winning a contested primary in 2016 by 19 points over Tyler Shockley and that year’s general election by 51 points.

This year, Kirkbride faces a challenge from Wheatland pastor Jeremy Haroldson who, in addition to his duties at Impact Ministries, serves as chairman of the Platte County Chamber of Commerce. Though a newcomer to politics, Haroldson — in his early 30s — could present a different type of challenge to Kirkbride, particularly given his primary policy issue: “making sure that we don’t produce a government so powerful that it eliminates the rights of us as parents to raise our children how we see fit.”