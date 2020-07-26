307 Votes: Incumbent Jennings, challenger Heyneman present Sheridan voters with two distinct options

Both also seem to see different roles for government. While Heyneman recently stressed that public-private partnerships were to stoke economic development, citing the numerous successes of Sheridan’s local economic development agency, Jennings said even lower taxes and even less regulations — already a selling point of Wyoming — was the real key to attracting business, and that he believed few of the laws passed during legislative sessions actually make people’s lives better.

“I vote ‘no’ a lot and for a simple reason,” he said in a recent candidate forum. “I don’t want big government — I don’t want them involved in anything they don’t absolutely have to be involved in. I want free enterprise — free markets produce the best end results.”

Could it flip? Given the district’s past history, it looks unlikely.

There are some quirks in this race that could make a difference, however. While Jennings’ seat has been safe for half a decade, he has so far failed to take advantage of his incumbency, with no committee chairmanships to his name and few pieces of legislation he introduces making it out of committee, much less the entire House. (Two bills of his, however, have made it to the governor’s desk for his signature.)