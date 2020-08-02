307 Votes: Sue Wilson a favorite to keep Cheyenne House seat

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history. Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.
In today’s installment, we take a look at Rep. Sue Wilson of Cheyenne.
House District 7: Cheyenne
A winner of four races and seeking a fifth, Republican Sue Wilson has earned a reputation in Cheyenne as an effective and even-handed lawmaker. And that reputation has translated into a position of extreme influence in the Capitol.
The chairwoman of the influential House Committee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Wilson has shepherded a number of significant reforms in Wyoming’s medical and social service ecosystems across the finish line during several years of immense financial pressures on state government — no small task for anyone.
Could it flip? Probably not. Wilson’s electoral record has been dominant and, while she faced a credible challenge against former Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent of Schools John Lyttle in the 2018 Republican primary, she still managed to walk away with a 17-point victory.
This year, Wilson will face a rematch with 2016 Republican Primary challenger and railroad conductor Cody Haynes, who earned just over 25% of the vote that year.
Vulnerability Score: 1/5.
