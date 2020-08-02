You are the owner of this article.
307 Votes: Sue Wilson a favorite to keep Cheyenne House seat
Special Session

Rep. Sue Wilson sits at her desk on the floor for the House of Representatives in the Capitol building in Cheyenne on May 15 with a face mask pulled down. Wilson faces a rematch with conductor Cody Haynes in the Aug. 18 primary.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.

The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history. Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have run so far.

In today’s installment, we take a look at Rep. Sue Wilson of Cheyenne.

House District 7: Cheyenne

A winner of four races and seeking a fifth, Republican Sue Wilson has earned a reputation in Cheyenne as an effective and even-handed lawmaker. And that reputation has translated into a position of extreme influence in the Capitol.

The chairwoman of the influential House Committee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Wilson has shepherded a number of significant reforms in Wyoming’s medical and social service ecosystems across the finish line during several years of immense financial pressures on state government — no small task for anyone.

Could it flip? Probably not. Wilson’s electoral record has been dominant and, while she faced a credible challenge against former Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent of Schools John Lyttle in the 2018 Republican primary, she still managed to walk away with a 17-point victory.

This year, Wilson will face a rematch with 2016 Republican Primary challenger and railroad conductor Cody Haynes, who earned just over 25% of the vote that year.

Vulnerability Score: 1/5.

 
