307 Votes: With Moniz retiring, Furphy looks to make jump from House to Senate

“People are really worried about health care, they’re really worried about mental health, they’re worried about their families, and they’re worried about the budget cuts that just keep on coming every single year,” she added. “People are in a constant state of holding their breath to see which shoe is going to fall next. And I think they’re willing to take a chance on something different this time, because it hasn’t worked for them.”

Could it flip? There’s not a lot of data on Senate District 10. The most recent competitive primary here was back in 2012, when Phil Nicholas defeated Anne Alexander by 14 points, and the last general election resulted in a nearly 15-point blowout by Glenn Moniz over Narina Nunez in a near-9,000 vote election.

To defeat Malmstrom, Furphy will need to successfully make the case that experience matters in the time of budget cuts. And to defeat Grimes, he will need to overcome the narrative once again that someone experienced in the old ways is not necessarily prepared for a post-COVID Legislature.

Furphy also noted that student turnout — and the nature of national politics — could play a role in this year’s elections. However, it remains to be seen how COVID-19 affects turnout and whether Grimes’ bet on the spate of new construction on the Laramie outskirts will affect the final result.