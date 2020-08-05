307 Votes: With Moniz retiring, Furphy looks to make jump from House to Senate

Welcome to 307 Votes: as complete a guide as you’ll find to every single Statehouse race in Wyoming, contested or uncontested.
The Star-Tribune is examining every legislative district in an attempt to give you a rough idea of what direction the state is headed as we barrel toward one of the most critical elections in Wyoming’s history.
Check each print edition of the Star-Tribune ahead of Aug. 18 for a rundown of a new district, and visit Trib.com to see all of them that have published so far.
In today’s installment, we take a look at the seat being vacated by Sen. Glenn Moniz of Laramie.
Senate District 10: Laramie
After surviving a strong challenge from a Democratic opponent in the 2018 general election, Laramie Rep. Dan Furphy is looking to make a jump to the Wyoming Senate this year after four years of service in the House.
The former bank president’s path to the retiring Glenn Moniz’s Senate seat will be a challenging one, however. Not only does the candidate face a competitive primary against a more conservative candidate in Craig Malmstrom, but he also faces a stiff challenge in the general election against Democrat Jackie Grimes who, despite losing her House District 46 race to Rep. Bill Haley by nine points in 2018, is considered one of the Democrats’ best candidates this cycle.
Furphy, like many incumbents facing challenges this year, is running as a steady hand for the district as the state grapples with an unprecedented budgetary challenge, citing his background not only as a legislator, but as CEO of a banking organization that once dealt with budget reductions under his tenure. But his long tenure has also been a subject of questions from Malmstrom, who has pitched himself as a more conservative outsider able to think outside the box of the legislative process.
“An argument that experience is not important is weak and illogical,” Furphy wrote in an email with the Star-Tribune. “In any environment of significant change, the leaders with experience prove to be more valuable. In light of the severe Wyoming economic downturn it is critical to have a person with strong financial and investment knowledge, but perhaps most important having a proven record of fiscal responsibility.”
But Malmstrom — a former analyst for the credit card company Visa who now serves in the accounting department at Ivinson Memorial Hospital — sees his background and values as something that could assist the state during its current crisis, even with a similar resume to Furphy’s. His main selling point: that he could be a valuable recruiter for businesses looking to leave areas of civil unrest and shutdowns related to COVID-19, which he says are many.
While Furphy wrote in an email he favored cuts like consolidating schools and would oppose a statewide personal income tax and income tax on our small businesses in his efforts to fix the state’s budget, he noted he would be in favor of an increase of taxes on vices like cigarettes and alcohol and would “carefully consider other sources of diversifying our revenue that would have the least amount of impact on our citizens.”
“However, it appears that we cannot cut expenses enough to correct this deficit in revenues and may need to tax ourselves,” he wrote.
Malmstrom opposes tax increases, he said, instead advocating for massive economic development efforts and tax breaks, rather than tax increases, to encourage new construction within the state. (Notably, with Wyoming citizens paying a less than 10% share of the taxes they receive in services, it’s unclear how quickly revenues would turn around under such a plan.)
Malmstrom, however, believes that a growth-first strategy could be key to reviving the state’s fortunes.
“We’re not going to tax our way out of out of this economy,” he said. “We need to look, we need to look forward and not look backwards. Because if we tax our way out of cuts, we’re going to cut the teachers, and the teachers are going to leave the state and never come back.”
If Furphy defeats Malmstrom, he will then need to face off against Grimes, a seasoned candidate who believes her worker-first message and charisma, and shifting demographics in the district, could play to her benefit this time around.
“I flipped 500 votes last time around,” she said in a recent interview. “The last person who ran lost by about 800, and I got about 500 to come over to me. And that came from having really good conversations with people.”
“People are really worried about health care, they’re really worried about mental health, they’re worried about their families, and they’re worried about the budget cuts that just keep on coming every single year,” she added. “People are in a constant state of holding their breath to see which shoe is going to fall next. And I think they’re willing to take a chance on something different this time, because it hasn’t worked for them.”
Could it flip? There’s not a lot of data on Senate District 10. The most recent competitive primary here was back in 2012, when Phil Nicholas defeated Anne Alexander by 14 points, and the last general election resulted in a nearly 15-point blowout by Glenn Moniz over Narina Nunez in a near-9,000 vote election.
To defeat Malmstrom, Furphy will need to successfully make the case that experience matters in the time of budget cuts. And to defeat Grimes, he will need to overcome the narrative once again that someone experienced in the old ways is not necessarily prepared for a post-COVID Legislature.
Furphy also noted that student turnout — and the nature of national politics — could play a role in this year’s elections. However, it remains to be seen how COVID-19 affects turnout and whether Grimes’ bet on the spate of new construction on the Laramie outskirts will affect the final result.
“The dynamic that occurred in the last election was that students from the University came out to vote at levels that were unusual,” Furphy said of his three-point win over Democrat Lorraine Saulino-Klein in his most recent House race. “It was mostly due to the national elections and the controversy regarding them. The students tend to be liberal and vote for Democrats. I tried to meet with the students to answer questions, but only a few would attend. I also had a popular Democratic opponent that is well liked in our community. I may face the same issues this time. However, I look forward to discussions and have confidence of voter support based on my voting record.”
Note: Because there is not an incumbent in this race, there is no vulnerability score.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.