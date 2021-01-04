A look ahead: After Wyoming’s most important election in years, state looks to pivotal year

Before the first ballot was cast, leaders across Wyoming knew the 2020 elections would likely be among the most important in the state’s history.
As a structural deficit escalated even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a hastening collapse in the coal sector along with new economic decline culminated in a “perfect storm” for the state’s budget, turning the 2020 primary into a referendum on the Republican Party’s willingness to embrace new taxes and a chance to make a case for the underdog Democratic Party.
Ultimately, the voters selected candidates in favor of draconian cuts to government over new revenues, setting up a lame duck Legislature to reject any significant measures to balance the budget throughout the rest of the interim.
While it is still unclear precisely when the Legislature will meet this year, it will do so under the specter of more than a half-billion dollars in cuts on the table and roughly $300 million left to cut, with hundreds of jobs and critical services like early childhood education and senior services on the chopping block.
At the same time, a growing and emboldened conservative movement in Wyoming is emerging, as questions over solidifying power and a potential primary challenge to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon factor into the months ahead.
Here are four stories to watch for in 2021.
Massive budget cuts and a divided Legislature
A Nov. 22 editorial in the Star-Tribune defined it plainly: Wyoming voters had “made it clear they prefer cutting government” with their votes in the 2020 election.
Across Wyoming, numerous anti-tax conservative candidates ousted traditional Republican incumbents and crushed their liberal challengers on the way to dominate this year’s elections. Their prize will be participation in Wyoming’s 66th Legislature as it grapples with some of the largest budget cuts in state history.
The group will also inherit a tax structure that, for the last several decades, has been in structural decline amid booms that seem smaller every time fossil fuels make a comeback, and busts that cut deeper as the years go on. Despite what has already been acknowledged by officials like Gordon — that a solution to the crisis will entail a mix of new taxes as well as cuts — lawmakers seem unlikely to embrace both ideas, with only the most paltry revenue sources gaining the favor of the body’s Revenue Committee this year while taxes on the rich and parity with surrounding states remain off-limits.
That body will also potentially be at war with itself, as a newly conceived “Freedom Caucus” of hard-line conservatives takes on a factional role within Wyoming’s House of Representatives to push policies in alignment with the Republican Party Platform — a referendum from the voters seemingly achieved with a number of victories over those deemed by party activists to be “Republicans in Name Only.”
Wyoming’s next budget will be smaller than any budget in years. People will lose their jobs. Children and senior citizens will not be served at the same level, roads will go unmaintained, and the state’s most vulnerable populations — as past cuts have demonstrated — will suffer. Whether anything will be done about it will be seen on the floor of the Capitol this year.
A battle to reclaim the Republican Party
Amid a tumultuous summer, the far-right wing of the Wyoming Republican Party managed to secure complete control of the state party apparatus over the summer, seizing power in a hotly debated convention featuring few face masks and no flexibility for representatives who didn’t want to vote in person.
Holding the keys to power, the party defined a new direction for itself, clamping down on dissenters within its ranks through bylaw changes to prevent leaks to the media and to incentivize strict adherence to the party’s conservative platform. It also signaled resistance to one of its standard bearers, Gordon, with a resolution critical of public health orders passed by his administration to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Though the party’s activist wing won this year, a group of Republicans resistant to those changes — the Frontier Republicans — has emerged in recent months to reclaim the “big tent” aspects of the party and to potentially mount a challenge to Republican Party leadership in 2021. With recent precinct-level victories in places like Natrona County, the more moderate wing of the party hopes to mount a credible challenge when party leadership changes over in the spring. Whether they have the numbers to do so remains to be seen.
A challenge for Gordon?
At the same time, a growing resentment toward Wyoming’s Republican governor within his own party could potentially begin to manifest itself in 2021.
After the governor implemented a statewide face mask order in December, some Republican Party chairs around the state began to hint at an escalating distaste for the governor and his policies, with one party official even suggesting they were looking at gathering signatures to remove him. Later in the month, outgoing Republican Rep. Scott Clem — a player in state party leadership — announced he was organizing a march on the Wyoming State Capitol in opposition of extending those orders, calling them an attack on Wyomingites’ civil liberties.
While just one challenger has emerged for Gordon’s seat, a flurry of activity for retiring Sen. Mike Enzi’s seat — and the early entry of numerous Statehouse candidates more than a year before this year’s election — suggests that a primary challenge could potentially emerge as early as this spring or summer, giving a candidate ample time to build financial support as well as public recognition.
Past election results also suggest there is room for a primary challenge. In the 2018 Republican primary for governor, Gordon emerged from the six-candidate field with just over one-third of the vote, while his two conservative runners up — Harriet Hageman and Foster Friess — netted a combined 47.1% of the total vote.
Gordon’s incumbency will play in his favor. But if the Republican Party’s right wing can identify a credible challenger — and prevent the splitting of the ticket — Gordon could potentially be facing a legitimate threat to his reelection in the 2022 Republican primary. The actions of 2021 could help to set the stage.
Impacts of a new Democratic administration on Wyoming
Though control of the United States Senate remains up in the air as of this writing, Joe Biden — a Democrat — will be the next president of the United States, bringing with him one of the most progressive platforms in the history of the office.
Its impacts on Wyoming could be significant. A Native American woman — Deb Haaland — as Secretary of the Interior could mean numerous positive changes for Indian Country and for residents of the Wind River Reservation, as well as a potentially significant change to federal land management policy.
Potential impacts on the fossil fuel industry — seen as a catalyst of climate change — could also be seen under the Biden administration, presenting new challenges for a Legislature and governor still trying to make the case that key minerals like coal still have a role to play in the nation’s energy portfolio.
At this point, the scope of the impacts of a Biden administration are pure speculation. But they have the chance to be profound.