A look ahead: After Wyoming’s most important election in years, state looks to pivotal year

Wyoming’s next budget will be smaller than any budget in years. People will lose their jobs. Children and senior citizens will not be served at the same level, roads will go unmaintained, and the state’s most vulnerable populations — as past cuts have demonstrated — will suffer. Whether anything will be done about it will be seen on the floor of the Capitol this year.

A battle to reclaim the Republican Party

Amid a tumultuous summer, the far-right wing of the Wyoming Republican Party managed to secure complete control of the state party apparatus over the summer, seizing power in a hotly debated convention featuring few face masks and no flexibility for representatives who didn’t want to vote in person.

Holding the keys to power, the party defined a new direction for itself, clamping down on dissenters within its ranks through bylaw changes to prevent leaks to the media and to incentivize strict adherence to the party’s conservative platform. It also signaled resistance to one of its standard bearers, Gordon, with a resolution critical of public health orders passed by his administration to slow the spread of COVID-19.