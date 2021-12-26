A look back: Anti-vaccine mandate special session produces only one bill

The Wyoming Legislature normally convenes only once each year.

But in late October, lawmakers gathered again at Capitol in Cheyenne for a special session aimed at fighting back against one of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Observers questioned how much lawmakers would accomplish, given that the specifics of the mandate were not yet finalized. But opposition to the mandate, and pressure from the Wyoming Republican Party, pushed lawmakers to move quickly.

The seven-day session started with 20 bills. It concluded with some tumultuous drama, a higher-than-expected price tag and exactly one successful measure, which allocates $4 million to fighting the worker vaccine mandate and similar requirements in court.

The session

The origins of the special session date to September, when the Biden administration issued an executive order that requires workers at companies with over 100 employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and mandatory masking.

The move outraged many Wyoming residents and lawmakers. Gov. Mark Gordon promised to challenge the matter in court, but many in the statehouse wanted a legislative solution as well.

From the start, legislative leadership hoped for a tightly focused session that would last roughly three days. But leadership’s special rules did not get enough votes, which meant lawmakers had longer to work on bills.

At first, a handful of major bills emerged from the legislative committees that satisfied even the most staunchly anti-mandate lawmakers. Chief among them was House Bill 1001, which sought to allow parents of public school children to opt their child out of COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements, while also banning vaccine passports in certain circumstances (Gov. Mark Gordon already banned vaccine passports via an executive order).

But after being painstakingly reworked and revised, the measure died on its final reading in the Senate. Other bills — both tied to the pandemic and not — suffered similar fates.

The Legislature was left with House Bill 1002, which did not create a law to oppose the federal vaccine mandate. Instead, it included a strongly worded resolution concerning Wyoming’s rights in the face of vaccine mandates. The bill also allocated money to Gordon’s administration for legal challenges to the federal orders. Gordon later signed it into law.

The special session did not result in what proponents had hoped.

“Trying to do something right is always worth it, but it’s sad that we couldn’t accomplish that for the people,” Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne told the Star-Tribune.

One of the major hurdles the lawmakers couldn’t get over, but had to work around, was the lack of rules and regulations surrounding the executive order. One lawmaker said that without those specifics, legislating against the order was like “swinging our arms in a dark room, hoping we connect with something.”

The federal government released the rules and regulations a day after the session ended.

Those who were against holding the session pointed to its price. Before the session commended, the Legislative Service Office estimated it would cost $25,000 a day.

In the end, the price was higher: $33,000 per day, resulting in a roughly $233,000 bill to be paid by taxpayers. Democrats weren’t happy about that.

“After 7 days, 1,200 person hours, $175,000+ tax payer money, and a whole bunch of debate, we have passed one bill that does effectively nothing,” Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said in an Instagram post.

Political infighting

The session also brought its share of drama.

During an Oct. 28 session of the House, Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, was caught on a hot mic cursing his fellow Casper lawmaker, Rep. Chuck Gray. Harshman was participating in the special session remotely, and during an unrelated conversation, the comments were picked up on a Zoom broadcast and heard in the chamber.

Harshman apologized the following day for his remarks. In response, a third lawmaker signaled that he would ask his colleagues to censure Harshman. That never came to fruition.

Meanwhile, as the session failed to deliver what conservatives had hoped, Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, took to Facebook to air his frustration.

“So one of our school districts arrest a student for violating their unconstitutional mandates and the senate refuses to hear a bill to reduce their authority but passes a gambling bill you know where their priorities are,” McKeown wrote in a Facebook post. “We will not lay down. In fact, some defended the school boards … the conservatives will no longer be bullied by the powers that be. Remember it’s the 3rd rib …”

The latter comment was made in reference to a World War I photo and meme that accompanied the post. It read, “When life gives you lemons, fix bayonets!”

The Wyoming Democratic Party reported the post to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

McKeown maintains he wasn’t trying to encourage violence.

The future

While the session did little to halt the mandates, the battle continues to play out in the courts. One lawsuit temporarily halted the worker vaccine mandate, but a different court reinstated it.

For now, the mandate is set to go into effect early next year. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider the matter in January.

As of this writing, no bills from the special session have been officially introduced as legislation for the upcoming budget session. But there’s still time.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

