A man once dubbed the 'Drugs Wizard' is now running for U.S. House in Wyoming

What do Rep. Liz Cheney, lawyer Harriet Hageman and a man once dubbed the ‘Drugs Wizard’ have in common? They’re all running for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat.

Casey William Hardison, a Jackson resident, has jumped into one of the nation’s most watched congressional races.

But his political hopes could be swiftly dashed.

Hardison, who plans to run as an independent, is still contending with a felony marijuana delivery case. Teton County District Court Judge Timothy Day sentenced Hardison in 2021 to a year in county jail, but the case is on appeal. The Wyoming Supreme Court took it under advisement late last year and has yet to make a ruling.

Hardison was clear about his intentions for running. The House race is a stepping stone to his ultimate goal: the Oval Office.

“My intent is to do my best in this election such that the name recognition for the next one is present,” Hardison told the Star-Tribune.

If the Wyoming’s top court denies his appeal and he’s sent to jail, he will still be able to run for president once he’s released.

Hardison’s main campaign platform focuses on decriminalizing drugs such as cannabis, ecstasy and LSD.

By regulating these drugs, Hardison argues, the landscape would become safer, in part because the substances would not be accidentally laced with fentanyl (a synthetic opioid that is deadly in even miniscule amounts).

“How many millions of United States citizens have lost their right to vote because they got caught with cannabis or ... a couple grams of cocaine?” he asked.

In a similar vein, he also wants to see a “demilitarization” of police while growing mental health resources.

Hardison believes in a woman’s right to choose whether they have an abortion.

“I’m not a woman. I don’t have a womb. It’s not my property. It’s not my business,” he said.

On the whole, the Jackson resident defines his politics as classically libertarian, anti-clerical, rational, fiscally conservative and anti-federalist, he said.

Hardison believes that the government “might have its place,” but “it needs to be reigned back in.”

The pandemic spurred this line of thinking, particularly vaccine mandates, something that angered many Wyomingites and state lawmakers.

Hardison, who is vaccinated, labeled the federal government’s vaccine mandates as “overreach,” adding that inoculation should be a personal choice.

Despite the fact that many of his platforms run contrary to what Wyomingites generally believe, he’s hopeful.

“I think I’m going to see a groundswell of generations of disaffected people because they’ve spent their lives voting for the lesser of two evils,” he said. “We need to get out of the two-party doom loop.”

Hageman and Cheney have emerged as the front runners in the House race, and their battle is seen by pundits as a referendum on Trump. Cheney has said she’ll do anything she can to keep Trump out of the Oval Office, while Hageman has embraced the former president. On this matter, Hardison aligns more with Cheney.

“I never want to see the orange god king in power again. As a matter of a fact, I’d like to see him in jail.”

But Hardison has his issues with the incumbent representative, calling her a “continuation of the neoconservative war mongering,” a trope used frequently against Cheney.

Hardison took particular issue with Cheney’s stance that waterboarding is not torture.

“I would gladly publicly be waterboarded alongside of Liz so we could determine if waterboarding is torture or not,” Hardison said.

Before he lived in Wyoming, Hardison spent nine years in a British prison for running a psychedelic drug ring in Ovingdean, a town of 1,200 on the southern coast of England.

He was found guilty on three counts of producing hallucinogenic drugs, one count of possessing 145,000 wraps of LSD, one count of possession and one of smuggling drugs into the U.S., a background that sets him apart from most political candidates.

“I’d hope (voters) see it as a quest for liberty,” Hardison said. “Imagine that, an entrepreneur is actually out doing something and contributing to society.”

Hardison said he has lived in Jackson on and off since 2020. Before then, he resided in California, where he says he worked as a chemist in the cannabis industry.

He is currently living off the money he made trading cryptocurrencies, but left the game because of the “volatility of the market.”

“I’m just working with cash now,” he said.

