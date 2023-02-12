CHEYENNE — In September, Fredrick Harrison, a Wyoming attorney who represents the anti-abortion group Wyoming Right to Life, began drafting what was to become the most sweeping abortion ban legislation the state has seen.

The effort took several months, about a dozen drafts, and the input of lawmakers, anti-abortion OB-GYNs and lawyers — three from the national anti-abortion advocacy groups the Alliance Defending Freedom and Americans United for Life, and two local Wyoming attorneys, including Harrison. What emerged was a 19-page attempt to assert stringent authority around abortion in a post-Roe landscape, a bill that would delete rape and incest exemptions currently on the books, rewrite the definition of abortion and declare that life begins at conception.

But the potential implications and assertions of the “Life is a Human Right” bill go beyond abortion. The measure attempts to nudge legislative power into spaces that have been historically designated to the judicial branch and brings into question how much authority the Legislature can claim as one of the three co-equal branches of government.

The bill would provide in statute interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution that affirm an anti-abortion stance. And it attempts to give the sponsor and cosponsors of the bill, by joint resolution, the right and standing to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation. Several lawyers told the Star-Tribune they believe that such attempts to assert legislative authority over the judicial branch’s powers are unprecedented — and unconstitutional — in Wyoming.

That hasn’t been lost on lawmakers. In fact, some anti-abortion legislators have been among those to speak out most adamantly against the bill, arguing that it’s unconstitutional on multiple grounds. Some also worried that the bill, which would repeal the current abortion trigger law, could create a situation in which Wyoming was left with no abortion ban at all. (That concern was resolved last week with an amendment to the bill that would only enact it if the current abortion trigger ban, which is being challenged in court, is deemed unconstitutional.)

The legislation, Harrison said in an email to the Star-Tribune, is “designed specifically to answer allegations made by the abortion-rights side in Johnson v. State,” the ongoing case concerning the constitutionality of last year’s abortion ban. The ban is blocked as the legal case against it proceeds, and abortions up to viability remain legal in Wyoming.

Though House Bill 152 is unique to Wyoming, Harrison said that drafters of the bill consulted statutory language in 19 other states with degrees of abortion prohibition laws, including Texas, South Dakota and North Dakota. It’s definition of abortion is modeled after one from the latter state, which also passed an abortion trigger law that’s been blocked since August.

Several national organizations were also involved in drafting the bill. Notably, the Alliance Defending Freedom — whose lawyer Denise Harle is representing prospective intervenors alongside Harrison for the Johnson v. State case — helped draft the Mississippi law at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The organization is also active in several lawsuits over abortion laws in other states.

An Alliance Defending Freedom spokesperson didn’t return the Star-Tribune’s request for comment on House Bill 152 by deadline.

The opening “findings and purposes” section of the bill, which Harrison said he primarily authored, responds to the questions that the state asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to answer regarding the constitutionality of last year’s abortion trigger ban, and if the ban is too vague, which plaintiffs in the Johnson v. State case have argued. (The Wyoming Supreme Court rejected the request.)

It’s not that unusual to include legislative findings in bills. It’s more unusual, at least in Wyoming, to actually put findings into statute, which House Bill 152 would do, Robert Keiter, a University of Utah law professor and expert on the Wyoming Constitution, said. But even so, the federal government and some state governments do this regularly.

What really stands out about this section, multiple lawyers told the Star-Tribune, is the inclusion of constitutional interpretations in those findings, in this case interpretations that seek to answer constitutional questions from pending litigation that the state’s high court has not yet answered itself. Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office, the nonpartisan staff office of the Wyoming Legislature, also pointed in a January memo to the unusual nature of this section.

“Generally, findings are uncommon in bills, particularly in terms of pronouncing a legal conclusion, which several of the findings appear to do in terms of interpreting the Wyoming Constitution,” the memo says, suggesting that it might be prudent to omit that section.

Some lawyers whom the Star-Tribune spoke with were more assertive in their characterization of those interpretations as something out of the ordinary — and perhaps unconstitutional.

“I believe that would give a court pause,” Alaina Stedillie, a Casper attorney, said of the constitutional interpretations in the findings section. “It would certainly give any challenger to the law some big, fat softballs right down the middle to swing at.”

The extent of the Legislature’s power to declare interpretations of the constitution has been defined in Wyoming case law before. In the 1980 Wyoming Supreme Court case Washakie County School Dist. No. One v. Herschler, which concerned challenges to the constitutionality of Wyoming’s school financing system, the court wrote that “declaring the validity of statutes in relation to the constitution is a power vested in the courts as one of the checks and balances contemplated by the division of government into three departments—legislative, executive and judicial—ever since first enunciated in Marbury v. Madison, 1803...and carried forward into Wyoming state government by [the] Wyoming Constitution.”

Proponents of the bill have argued that concerns about the constitutionality of the “findings and purposes” section of the bill is irrelevant, since courts aren’t obligated to act according to the constitutional interpretations that it lays out.

Legislative findings and intent are generally low on the list of considerations when courts are deciding if a law passes constitutional muster, lawyers said. As for how much consideration courts will give legislative intent, that depends on the court and the judge; some but not all will emphasize legislative intent, but that intent can’t force certain constitutional interpretations on the judiciary.

A judge might fall back on legislative findings if the language of the rest of the statute is unclear, in which case, some lawyers said, including the findings could potentially backfire if a judge decides the intent itself to be unconstitutional. And if someone challenging the bill argued that it was adopted with unconstitutional intent, Stedillie said, then the findings would certainly be a place where the court would look.

Lawmaker intervention

In August, Wyoming Right to Life as well as the sponsor and a cosponsor of last year’s trigger abortion ban — Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Chip Neiman — filed a motion to join the Johnson v. State litigation as intervenors. The Teton County judge overseeing the case rejected their motion in November, but Wyoming Right to Life and the lawmakers appealed her decision.

House Bill 152 would attempt to give its sponsor — Rodriguez-Williams — or cosponsors standing to intervene in any court case challenging the act – an inclusion meant as a remedy to the obstacles those trying to intervene in the current abortion lawsuit are facing now.

Some lawmakers have argued that could conflict with separation-of-powers principles by infringing on judicial power. Granting lawmakers the right to intervention could possibly conflict with executive authority as well, since current law requires the state attorney general to defend all suits brought against the state, the Legislative Service Office memo says; the memo cites one case, Buquer v. City of Indianapolis, where a federal district court blocked three lawmakers from intervening in the litigation because allowing this “would provide the legislators a trump card with respect to the Attorney General’s statutorily derived discretion” in representing the state.

It’s not that unusual for lawmakers to give themselves powers of intervention, some lawyers said, though they still have to prove they have standing in the case, something which the bill attempts to circumvent. What’s really unusual about the intervenor powers that are included in the bill is that they are only conferred to the sponsor and cosponsors. Lawmakers pointed this out as something that could be legally problematic.

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, is one of the anti-abortion attorneys in the House who have raised concerns about the bill’s constitutionality. He said on the floor last week that giving this power only to the sponsor or cosponsors could be unconstitutional under a section of the Wyoming Constitution that bars the Legislature from passing local or special laws in situations when a general law could be used instead. He further argued that singling out this group is akin to putting their names into statute, creating a “special law for a certain class of people.”

Bill Schwartz, a Jackson attorney, said he thought designating that power solely to the sponsor and cosponsors of the bill could violate another section of the Wyoming Constitution that ensures equal political rights of citizens regardless of “race, color, sex, or any circumstance or condition whatsoever,” with some exceptions.

Coming to the defense of the bill’s granting of intervention powers, Rodriguez-Williams cited a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court case — Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP — in which the court decided lawmakers had the right to intervene.

The case centers around a challenge to a bill that North Carolina passed in 2018 to amend voter identification requirements in the state’s constitution. The governor had vetoed the bill, but the legislature overrode his veto. Then the North Carolina state conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sued the governor and members of the State Board of Elections over the legislation. The state’s attorney general, a former state senator who had opposed an earlier voter identification law, was appointed to defend the law in court. Because of that context, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that lawmakers who moved to intervene in the case and defend the law had standing to do so.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his concurring opinion that not allowing the lawmakers to participate in what in this case was federal litigation would turn a “deaf federal ear to voices the State has deemed crucial to understanding the full range of its interests” and encourage plaintiffs to make strategic decisions about selecting defendants who are “most sympathetic to their cause or most inclined to settle favorably and quickly.”

North Carolina state statute does give the state’s Senate president pro tempore and speaker of the House power to intervene in court cases challenging an act passed by the Legislature or a provision of the state’s constitution, a fact which Gorsuch referenced in his opinion.

There are differences between the situation in North Carolina and the one that House Bill 152 would potentially bring about. For one, the right for the Senate president pro tempore and speaker of the House to intervene isn’t tied to the defense of a specific statute or constitutional provision, and it doesn’t ensure that only supporters of the statute or constitutional provision being challenged are the ones who can intervene.

And of course, at this point we have yet to see what Gov. Mark Gordon, an anti-abortion governor who signed the abortion trigger ban into law last year, will do if the bill comes across his desk. He could use his veto power to block House Bill 152, as he did once in the past to strike down an anti-abortion bill that he felt could have unintended consequences for parents who want kids but have non-viable pregnancies. Gordon’s spokesperson Michael Pearlman told the Star-Tribune that it’s generally the governor’s policy not to talk about bills as they make their way through the Legislature. He said he couldn’t share whether or not Gordon would sign the bill into law as it’s written at this point.

Some lawyers and scholars that the Star-Tribune spoke with said the intervention aspect of the bill seems to reflect what could be a trend across the nation as state legislatures wrangle with contentious issues.

“This kind of thing is going to occur widely across the nation now, particularly because we have divided government,” David Adler, an Idaho-based constitutional scholar, said. “This is the Legislature enforcing its strength, enforcing its power.”

Keiter, who was a faculty member at the University of Wyoming law school for 15 years, said he also suspects that attempts by lawmakers to provide themselves with the right to participate in litigation is becoming more common. That’s because as legislatures pass laws around controversial issues like gun rights, religion and abortion, legislators are aware that their bills are likely to be challenged in court.

“They want to try to make sure they have a say and a role in the litigation,” Keiter said.

For Schwartz, the language in the “Life is a Human Right” bill recalled debate over the Independent State Legislature Theory, a once-fringe legal theory that claims the U.S. Constitution gives legislatures power to dictate how federal elections are run without the usual sideboards from state constitutions or courts. The idea is currently under scrutiny in the U.S. Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper, which concerns the redrawing of congressional voting districts in North Carolina. (Harrison, the attorney who helped author the “Life is a Human Right” bill, said he had not heard of the theory.)

Compromise

Several lawmakers attempted last week to bring amendments to the bill that would cut out areas of constitutional concern. The body shot down all but one.

The amendment that survived, sponsored by Crago, doesn’t address lawmakers’ concerns about the constitutionality of the bill. Rather, it makes the legislation into a second trigger bill, one that would only be enacted if courts deem the current abortion ban to be unconstitutional. Crago and some other lawmakers who had brought up concerns about the bill’s constitutionality voted to pass the legislation out of the House on Wednesday.

“I thought it was a good compromise,” Crago told the Star-Tribune on Friday.

“If I’m wrong and the sponsors of the bill are right, then we have this other additional language to strengthen our abortion laws,” he said.

When asked if he had concerns that passage of a bill like the “Life is a Human Right” act could open the door for more legislation that is constitutionally questionable, Crago said he didn’t think that would be a problem.

“This is just an issue that everybody’s super passionate about, so they’re willing to take that stand and take that chance. I don’t think that’s true in every other area of the law,” Crago said.

The bill has time to evolve. While it cleared the House last week, it still has multiple votes in the Senate to undergo before it can be signed into law, though if last year was any example, it’s likely to experience smooth sailing through that chamber.

It’s possible that senators might try to bring additional amendments, or quash the one that’s already been added. The Wyoming Freedom Caucus hopes to “work through the Senate” and do just that, the caucus’ chairman, Gillette Republican Rep. John Bear, told the Star-Tribune on Friday. Though Bear said he would like the trigger amendment to come off, he said it wouldn’t be “the end of the world” if it cleared the Legislature with the amendment still intact.

At all turns, the bill’s sponsor, Rodriguez-Williams, has adamantly opposed any amendments, rebuffing lawmakers’ concerns about the constitutionality of the legislation. When her colleagues first brought up potential constitutional pitfalls at the House Judiciary Committee meeting earlier this month, Rodriguez-Williams became visibly frustrated.

“I’ve heard the word ‘unconstitutional’ thrown around so frequently this session, it baffles me,” she said, shaking her head. “And honestly, I think it is being thrown around to fearmonger. And the people of Wyoming are tired of being fearmongered.”

Last week, she went as far as to call Crago’s amendment, which doesn’t change the language of the bill so much as postpone the date of its potential enactment, “unfriendly to the pro-life movement.”

Crago, an anti-abortion lawmaker who voted in favor of the abortion trigger ban last year, pushed back on Rodriguez-Williams’ assertion that his amendment was unfriendly to the anti-abortion cause.

“I’ll tell you what’s unfriendly to the pro-life movement: prolonging the litigation longer than we have to, waiting and waiting, just waiting for another answer years down the road,” he said.

But the drafters and some backers of the bill, including Rodriguez-Williams, believe that it would withstand constitutional scrutiny and escape even the fate of being temporarily blocked by a judge amid litigation. They believe, then, that the bill would give anti-abortion advocates an avenue to stop abortions in Wyoming sooner than if they were to wait for the current litigation to conclude. Lawmakers opposing the amendment framed the predicament last week in terms of the number of abortions performed each year, equating this to the number of additional lives lost while they wait for the courts to make their decisions.

“Ladies and gentlemen, in my world when lives are at stake, there’s two kinds of leaders. There’s those that run towards the threat and extinguish the threat, engage the threat, and there’s those that run away and let others handle it,” Rodriguez-Williams said on the floor last week, striking a moralistic tone. “This bill runs towards the threat and saves the lives of babies.”

