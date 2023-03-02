CHEYENNE — House sponsors of the "Life is a Human Right Act" were quiet during Thursday's vote to approve the Senate's significant changes to the abortion ban legislation — a dramatic shift from earlier debate on the abortion legislation in the lower chamber.

The concurrence vote on this year's most ambitious abortion bill easily passed 49-10 after the Senate had stripped out some of the bill's most controversial language, including several interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and a section that would have given the sponsor and cosponsors standing to intervene in court cases challenging the legislation.

Those changes cleared up much of the debate on the bill's constitutionality, which was a central concern for many lawmakers, some of whom had voted in favor of last year's abortion trigger ban.

After sponsors struck a compromise with Senate President Ogden Driskill, who hesitated to allow the bill to proceed as it was originally drafted, lawmakers in the upper chamber also added in exemptions for rape and incest.

Some lawmakers questioned on Thursday what more the bill does in its current state that House Bill 92 — the abortion trigger ban from last year — doesn't do.

"It seems to me we're trying to just pass another bill to just pass another bill to make us feel good," Cheyenne Republican Rep. Landon Brown said. "I don't think that's what we want to do."

Brown added, however, that he would vote for the concurrence because he believed the new version was better than what had originally been introduced. (Brown was among 17 representatives who voted against the bill on its third reading in the House last month.)

At least some of the major changes to the bill were compromises that came about as time began to run out. (Friday is the last day for the session.)

Last month, the bill's sponsor, Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, as well as House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman and other advocates met with Driskill after he had let the legislation languish in his drawer. Driskill previously said he had paused the legislation over questions around the bill's constitutionality and constituents' concerns about its lack of rape and incest exemptions. As Senate president, Driskill has power over what bills are introduced into the Senate.

Following multiple discussions, Driskill agreed to let the bill move forward, but with an amendment to add in rape and incest exemptions. His amendment requires that incidents of rape or incest be reported to law enforcement — and that report provided to the physician — before an abortion could legally be performed.

Lawmakers in the Senate Agriculture Committee, where Driskill had referred the bill, also paired down some of the bill's more controversial interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution, including declarations that the Legislature could interpret the Wyoming Constitution and that life begins at conception.

Then on the Senate floor, Cheyenne Republican Sen. Affie Ellis brought an amendment to delete language in the bill that would have allowed the sponsor or cosponsors of the bill to intervene in court cases challenging the legislation — a provision that many lawmakers said could violate the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions.

House Majority Floor Leader Neiman, a cosponsor of the bill, acknowledged these compromises on the floor Thursday.

"There are some things that were stripped out of the bill in an effort to salvage some very critical parts of this legislation that 92 does not have," Neiman said. (House Bill 92 is the abortion trigger ban that was passed last year.)

Some of those "critical parts" include the legislation's redefinition of abortion as health care and the reporting requirement for cases of rape and incest. Neiman reiterated that he believes the bill has a stronger legal backbone than House Bill 92 and encouraged the body to vote for concurrence.

"It's not exactly what we would have liked, but when we're in here in this Legislature we all understand: compromise and trying to work with both sides to be able to address those concerns is a critical part of making legislation move ahead."

Following Neiman, Rodriguez-Williams, the bill's sponsor, walked up to one of the podiums on the floor and said simply: "On and for concurrence."

Rodriguez-Williams had staunchly opposed previous amendments brought by lawmakers in the House, going so far as to call an amendment by Buffalo Republican Rep. Barry Crago "unfriendly to the pro-life movement." That amendment, which would have made House Bill 152 a second trigger bill, was ultimately stripped from the legislation in the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Brown, the Cheyenne Republican, thanked Neiman for explaining that the end bill constitutes a compromise, digging into the fact that when lawmakers in the House debated the bill last month, there was almost no room for making amendments to the legislation.

"When the bill left our side, it was a perfect bill. There was little to no room to compromise when this bill left our side. And now, we're coming into the 11th hour and we're saying, 'Hey, let's compromise.' And so, I appreciate knowing what those compromises are."

After the speaker of the House and Senate president sign the bill, it will head to Gov. Mark Gordon for his signature or veto. Gordon's spokesperson previously told the Star-Tribune that the governor doesn't typically weigh in on legislation while it's still in process and that he couldn't comment on whether or not Gordon would sign the bill.

If the governor chose to veto the bill, the House and Senate could override that with a two-thirds vote in each body. The House could likely pull off that two-thirds vote, though the Senate is more questionable.

PHOTOS: Abortion in Wyoming Pro-choice protest Abortions rights protest Abortion-rights protesters The Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic of Jackson Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Abortion-rights protest Abortion-rights protest Abortion-rights protest Abortion clinic fire Abortion-rights protest Abortion-rights protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest Pro-life Protest