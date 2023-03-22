Abortion is legal again in Wyoming after a Teton County judge Wednesday temporarily blocked a new ban on the service while a new legal challenge winds through the courts.

"The Legislature cannot make an end run around essentially providing a constitutional amendment," Teton County Judge Melissa Owens said.

The Life is a Human Right Act took effect on midnight Saturday after Gov. Mark Gordon allowed it to become law without his signature. The legislation, sponsored by Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, attempted to speed the end of abortion in Wyoming by answering legal questions raised by a lawsuit challenging last year's trigger ban.

The new ban aimed to restrict abortions except in cases of rape and incest, or if the mother's life is in danger. It also provided exemptions for some medical circumstances, such as if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Unlike last year's trigger ban, the Life is a Human Right Act requires cases of rape and incest to be reported to law enforcement before a legal abortion could be performed.

The ban also states that life begins at conception, and that abortion is not a form of health care — an assertion that counters what plaintiffs had argued in last year's lawsuit based on a constitutional amendment that grants Wyomingites the right to make their own health care decisions.

Sponsors of the Life is a Human Right Act said during debate on the bill that they were confident the new legislation wouldn't be blocked under legal scrutiny. But other lawmakers — including some anti-abortion attorneys — had doubts about the bill's constitutionality and its intention to interfere with ongoing litigation.

Even before Gordon had announced Friday evening his intention to allow the legislation to become law, the same plaintiffs that brought the legal battle against last year's abortion trigger ban pre-emptively filed another lawsuit in Teton County to challenge the Life is a Human Right Act.

“When women are pregnant between conception and childbirth, they are not equal to men," John Robinson, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said on Wednesday of the law's implications.

“They are merely vessels carrying fetuses, and their rights to equal protection, to health care, religion, and numerous other unenumerated rights, and some enumerated rights, are implicated by that choice by the Wyoming Legislature.”

The lawsuit was amended on Tuesday to include a challenge to Senate File 109 — legislation banning medication abortions that Gordon signed into law on Friday. Wyoming was the first state in the U.S. to ban medication abortions. That law goes into effect in July.

Rodriguez-Williams, House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Wyoming Right to Life filed a request by email late Wednesday morning to contribute an amicus brief, Owens said at the beginning of the hearing. But Owens rejected the request.

Legal, religious questions

The plaintiffs challenging the new law, which include Wyoming abortion providers, an abortion fund and women of reproductive age, echo many of the same arguments they used against last year’s trigger ban. Those arguments include assertions that the law is “unconstitutionally vague” and that abortion is health care, despite the ban’s attempt to state that it isn’t.

Robinson said, for instance, that the law's exception allowing abortions in cases where "there is a substantial likelihood of death of the child within hours of the child's birth" doesn't align with the reality that physicians face when dealing with these types of situations.

“It's impossible for a physician to understand if a child, before the child is born, is going to survive for hours or days or weeks or months. So that doesn't work,” he said.

Robinson later described the "vague" nature of the law's exceptions as "a feature, not a bug."

"It is intended to be difficult to interpret so people are discouraged — professionals, hospitals — are discouraged from offering any type of service that might land them in the jail cell," he said.

The lawsuit also challenges new provisions of the ban such as the reporting requirements for cases of rape and incest, which it describes as a “harassing procedural hurdle,” and the law’s assertion that life begins at conception — a concept which plaintiffs argue is “distinct to certain Christian denominations...” and an indication that the ban "imposes a sectarian religious view on all Wyoming citizens..."

"The viewpoint is not only distinct to certain religions. It is a distinctly religious viewpoint," Marci Bramlet, another lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said. "There is no scientific support for this viewpoint, and to attempt to define or determine fetal personhood is nothing more than impermissible theocratic-based policymaking."

The new lawsuit includes statements from people who aren't among the litigants, including Texas Ob-Gyn Ghazaleh Kinney Moayedi, who described how exception language in Texas similar to that in the Life is a Human Right Act has impacted patients in that state, including one with severe heart failure who was denied "life-saving abortion care" because "she was not actively dying at the moment..."

Health care?

Much of the discussion during the hearing focused on how the new law could impact access to health care. Robinson asserted that the ban would have "[resulted] in health care being delayed and denied by health care providers to patients," and even that there would have been "more health care delayed and more health care denied" under the Life is a Human Right Act than under the previous trigger ban.

Historian Gillian Frank, who studies 20th century religion and reproductive politics in the U.S., also contributed a statement reinforcing plaintiffs' argument that the ban reflects a particular religious view by asserting that life begins at conception.

“These notions originated in 19th century Catholic doctrine and took on added force in the late 20th century as Evangelicals came to believe that personhood begins at conception,” Frank says.

University of Wyoming law student Kathleen Dow, one of the plaintiffs and a practicing Jew, argues that the ban infringes on her freedom of religion because Jewish belief doesn't agree that life begins at conception.

State's defense

Assistant attorney general Jay Jerde, who is representing defendants in the lawsuit, rebuffed these assertions.

“There's so many religions and so many beliefs, from time to time, laws that are duly enacted are going to bump up against what some people believe under their religion, and you've got to show more than just a coincidental overlap,” he said.

Jerde also argued that Moayedi and Frank's statements shouldn't be considered in assessing possible injury to plaintiffs because they don't speak "specifically to the injuries" plaintiffs would experience if a block on the ban wasn't granted.

“What we have here are two declarations that are throwing a bunch of information out there that's kind of in the broad general topic of what we're talking about,” Jerde said.

“The information has absolutely no legal relevance to anything we're talking about here today, and it's a mystery to me why the opinion of these two people would be relevant as context anyway.”

But because Texas has a similar statutory situation as Wyoming, including two separate provisions addressing abortion in general and one that specifically deals with medication abortions, Bramlet countered that Moayedi’s statement sheds light on the “likely harm that may be experienced by women in Wyoming.”

Like the plaintiffs, the state also brought many of the same arguments from last year's lawsuit to the table, asserting that the new abortion ban reaffirms "the long-standing public policy on abortion that the State of Wyoming has followed for a century before Roe," and that plaintiffs haven't "made a clear showing" that they are likely to succeed on their claims that the law violates the Wyoming Constitution. Jerde argued during the hearing that plaintiffs lean “really, really hard” on the preliminary injunction order from the last lawsuit that blocked enforcement of the trigger ban, but that they have the same burden of proof to demonstrate the legal issues of the Life is a Human Right Act.

Defendants also claim that the Life is a Human Right Act doesn't violate article 1 section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution — the amendment that guarantees people's right to make their own health care decisions — because "the Wyoming Legislature has declared that abortion is not health care..."

(The state constitution gives the Legislature authority to "determine reasonable and necessary restrictions" on the rights granted in article 1, section 38 "to protect the health and general welfare of the people...")

“If someone is diagnosed with a medical condition that can be treated with marijuana, under the plaintiffs’ interpretation of article 1, section 38, they would be free to possess and consume marijuana, regardless of the state laws that prohibit and criminalize it," Jerde said. "They would have a constitutional right to do that, and that just makes no sense whatsoever.”

He said further that "plaintiffs have not explained how having an abortion either maintains or restores the health of a pregnant woman."

