Abortion pill ban advances out of Senate

CHEYENNE — After passing in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit several prescription drugs that induce abortion is headed to the House.

The Senate passed Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” on third reading Wednesday by a 20-9 vote.

Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the bill states that no person “shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.”

The legislation includes a penalty for any physician or other person in violation and found guilty of a misdemeanor of six months imprisonment and a fine of $9,000.

“I believe that abortion is the taking of human life,” Salazar said. “I believe that there is life in that womb at the moment of conception.”

Several Republican senators spoke in opposition to the bill.

Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said that sometimes the drugs in question are used for non-abortive purposes, or in spontaneous abortions.

“I have great fear that if we outlaw those drugs, or even if we don’t outlaw those drugs, that there will become such a danger of using those drugs that pharmacists will become reluctant to put those drugs out,” Baldwin said. “That will be to the detriment of women who need those drugs.”

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said he would vote against SF 83 in support of the medical community.

“We do have to have some separations, and, for me, that separation point comes for me in this bill,” Landen said.

He continued by telling his fellow senators that he has close family friends who needed a prescription that SF 83 would ban.

“They asked me not to support this legislation,” Landen said. “That was between them and their doctor.”

The bill casts a net over a large scope of issues without creating provisions for assault, rape or incest, he added.

Rep. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said that there are protections in place for women who need access to medical care in the event of miscarriage. She voted in favor of SF 83.

Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said he considers himself a pro-life individual but that he would vote no on SF 83.

“This is really an inch from oral contraceptives,” Perkins said. “When you start to reach in that far, that is just too much government.”

Salazar said he does not judge his fellow legislators, but that he can’t be “half pro-life.”

“Either I believe it is a life or it is not a life, and once I answer that question, for me, all the other questions were answered,” he said.

