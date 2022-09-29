Ad implies independents can't vote for House Speaker. That's not exactly true.

Sen. Cheri Steinmetz implied in a radio advertisement aired Thursday morning that lawmakers with an independent party affiliation don’t get a vote in elections for Speaker of the House. That isn’t exactly true: Independents don’t have a vote in choosing party nominees for the role, but they do have a vote when choosing among those nominees in the Legislature.

The ad’s appearance comes as a record number of independents are running in the November election. The state GOP voted recently to symbolically not recognize independents as Republicans, even though some of those candidates are very conservative.

Steinmetz, R-Lingle, says in the ad that Republican nominee for House District 5 Scott Smith will have (if he’s successful in the general election) “a very important vote” before the legislative session to “elect” House Republican leadership.

She encourages listeners to vote for Smith over his opponent, independent Todd Peterson, to “ensure that Goshen County has a voice in this critical election for Speaker of the House.” (Steinmetz doesn’t mention Peterson by name in the ad.)

Smith beat out incumbent Rep. Shelly Duncan. R-Lingle by 248 votes in the primaries. There were no Democratic candidates in that election, so it appeared at the time that Smith would have smooth sailing through the general election.

But then Peterson, a lifelong Republican, decided to join the race as an independent. He told the Star-Tribune that people had approached him prior to the primaries asking if he would run. He decided not to, however, because he supported the incumbent. But when the incumbent lost, he saw joining the race as an independent as his best option.

After hearing the ad, Peterson said he checked with “several legislators and former legislators” to verify that he would actually have a vote for Speaker of the House if elected.

“My vote would not be silenced,” he said. “My county would still be represented, my district would still be represented.”

Steinmetz, whose husband Corey Steinmetz is GOP national committeeman, hasn’t yet returned the Star-Tribune’s requests for comment on the advertisement.

Lawmakers vote on leadership positions for the House and Senate after every general election in even-numbered years, according to Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office. They make that vote on the first day of the general session.

But before the session and shortly following the general election, party caucuses do vote for nominees for these leadership positions, current Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, told the Star-Tribune. So if you’re not part of the Republican caucus, which an independent wouldn’t be, then you don’t get to vote for Republican nominees.

Lawmakers could, however, vote for or against their party’s nominee in the Legislature if they wanted to. That happened just a couple years ago when some Republican lawmakers voted against their party’s nominee for Speaker of the House, Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper.

During the Legislative session, every lawmaker gets to vote for the president and vice president in the Senate and Speaker of the House and Speaker Pro Tem in the House. In other words, an independent would have a vote equal to every other lawmaker for those leadership positions. (Selection of the Speaker of the House — and the Senate President — is outlined in Article 3, Section 10 of the Wyoming Constitution.)

Then there are also party caucuses to elect leadership for each party. Those positions are the Majority Floor Leader, Minority Floor Leader, Minority Whip and Minority Caucus Chairman in the Senate and Majority Floor Leader, Majority Whip, Minority Floor Leader, Minority Whip and Minority Caucus Chairman in the House.

Steinmetz says in the ad that if the district elects an independent, it will not have a vote in selecting majority party leadership because “only a Republican can vote for legislative leadership in the Republican caucus.”

That’s true. The majority party in the Legislature is the Republican party. So, majority party leadership would be elected by a Republican caucus, made up of Republican lawmakers. An independent would not have a vote within the Republican caucus.

She also says that House Republican leadership “will determine if bills protecting the unborn, stopping boys from competing in girls’ sports, protecting parental rights and many more conservative Republican ideals lead the state or are pushed aside for a more liberal agenda.”

Leadership in the Legislature doesn’t necessarily determine how individual lawmakers will vote on bills. But they do have a lot of power in steering the course of debate. And the Speaker of the House has a lot of power to get bills they don’t like off the table. They could put a bill on the bottom of the stack for discussion, then throw it out if time runs out, for example.

State GOP leadership has tried to discourage independents from challenging Republican nominees in the general election. There are a record number of independents running this year, and several of them really identify more as Republicans.

Because of that, Uinta County GOP committeeman Karl Allred made a motion at the GOP State Central Committee meeting earlier this month to not recognize Republicans running as independents. The State Central Committee ultimately voted in favor of the motion.

But that kind of complicated things in some races. Take the race in Senate District 23, for example. Independent Patricia Junek is challenging Barlow, the current Speaker of the House, there.

Barlow has drawn the ire of some far-right members of the GOP for his more moderate stance on certain issues, like marijuana legalization and Medicaid expansion. He was also a target of conservative operatives seeking to undermine political campaigns of moderate Republicans and Democrats during the 2020 election cycle.

Junek, in contrast, is deeply conservative. Her devotion to the party platform has earned her the support of individuals within the state central committee; some spoke out against Allred’s move at the committee meeting, citing Junek’s challenge against Barlow.

The move was more symbolic than anything; the GOP doesn’t have the authority to actually kick people out of the party, but it can withhold campaign donations and refrain from endorsing independent candidates.