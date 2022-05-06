After 3 GOP counties hit with rule-violation complaint, panel recommends nixing rule

SHERIDAN — A Wyoming GOP committee voted Friday to remove a clause from the state Republican Party bylaws that was being relied upon to fault certain counties for not following the rules.

The amendment unanimously passed in a voice vote. It will go into effect if the full body votes in favor of it Saturday.

The bylaw requires county Republican parties to provide notice to the county clerk of the county convention. Under the change, the bylaw would only requires county parties to notify “by any means, physical or electronic, reasonably calculated to give actual notice to the electors in the county, no later than fifteen (15) days prior to the County Convention.”

“There is no requirement in statute,” said Taylor Allred, a Lincoln County Republican, who brought the amendment. “Why are we notifying the clerk? The clerk really doesn't have anything to do with it.”

The move comes after Sheridan Republican Gail Symons filed a complaint with the state party stating that a handful of counties did not notify their clerk of the convention in time or at all. Symons' complaint came in direct response to the Laramie County GOP being put at risk of losing almost all its state convention delegates for violating a different bylaw at their county convention. That violation spurred a formal complaint to the GOP and touched off a controversy over whether the GOP selectively enforces its rules.

Symons, Laramie GOP Chairwoman Dani Olsen and others felt as though Laramie County was being unfairly targeted because it has a history of clashing with state party leadership.

On Thursday, the GOP's credentials committee voted to recommend that Laramie County have only the minimum three of 36 delegates at the convention. That matter will be decided at the convention Saturday.

The counties included in Symons' complaint -- who tend to get along better with state party leadership -- did not receive a recommendation from the credentials committee to lose their delegates.

"They're ignoring the rule already so they may as well take it out," Symons said.

Jeb Hanson, who spoke against Laramie losing delegates, thinks that the amendment was a good move.

“They tend to use some of the bylaws like booby traps,” said Jeb Hanson, a Niobrara County Republican. “The main thing is that people get notified. I don’t think it hurts to get rid of it.”

Friday's is the latest episode in a broader battle between traditional and hard-line elements within Wyoming’s Republican Party.

The number of delegates each county gets at the convention is based on population. Laramie is the most populous in the state, but would have four fewer delegates than the smallest county in the state — Niobrara has seven convention delegates.

Natrona County, the second most populous in Wyoming, has already lost most of its delegates over lack of dues payments. That county also regularly clashes with Wyoming Republican Party leadership.

The size of a county's delegation affects the number of votes it gets at the convention, and likewise, its influence on the broader policy discussions held at the convention, which includes votes on party platforms, resolutions and rules. The decisions made and adopted at the convention can influence the state’s politics, such as which bills are brought to the Wyoming Legislature.

Malcolm Ervin, president of the Wyoming County Clerks Association, did not immediately respond to request for comment. Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz said the bylaw change would not leave residents less informed.

