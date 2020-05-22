After a jump in traffic deaths, lawmakers look to make Wyoming highways safer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

2019 was one of the deadliest years ever on Wyoming’s highways.

One hundred forty seven people died in fatal crashes, the second-highest number since 2014 and 36 more than the year before.Wyoming might be sparsely populated, but it's also home to a pair of federal interstates including Interstate 80, the country's main east-west thoroughfare. That highway can be treacherous in the winter: A massive pileup on Interstate 80 near Wamsutter in March killed three people and injured about30 more.

The pace of fatal crashes has slowed this year, but as of Thursday, 29 people have died on Wyoming roads so far in 2020.

Lawmakers are working on a number of bills aimed at reducing the amount of deadly wrecks in Wyoming. On Thursday, members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs decided to pursue several pieces of legislation designed to stem the high numbers of traffic deaths in Wyoming. The bills, which will be worked throughout the 2020 interim session, would, among other things, create enhanced penalties for not wearing a seat belt and new requirements for rear-facing seat belts for children under the age of 2.