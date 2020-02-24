After a Senate defeat, legislation to boost lawmaker compensation is back

While opposed by fiscal conservatives over the optics of raising their own pay during a time of attrition, the per diem increase – which would cost the state just under $1 million over the next three years – is considered a necessary update to the state’s current compensation rates, which many lawmakers say cannot cover their current expenses and requires them to oftentimes, pay out-of-pocket.

For many looking to run for the Legislature or to serve on a board, the cost of travel and the time commitment have often proven to be a difficult sell, particularly given the lack of other benefits offered to lawmakers.

“I believe in this,” said Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, the bill’s sponsor. “I know we’ve had our debates on this, but if we want to continue to attract a younger or more diverse group of legislators, we at least need to find a way to cover their costs.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Improving the situations for those looking to serve could eventually help to diversify the Legislature, said Equality State Policy Center Executive Director Chris Merrill. The Legislature is disproportionately male and primarily consists of retirees or those with extremely flexible or well-paying careers, according to a Star-Tribune analysis last summer.