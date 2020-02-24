After a Senate defeat, legislation to boost lawmaker compensation is back

Leaders of the Wyoming House and Senate gather on Feb. 10 for a briefing with the press at the Capitol in Cheyenne. An attempt to boost lawmaker compensation for the first time in more than a decade is advancing in the House after a defeat in the Senate.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Members of the House of Representatives find their seats in early February at the Wyoming Capitol.
CHEYENNE – After failing an introductory vote in the Senate a few weeks ago, legislation proposing a per diem increase for state lawmakers will now be taken up in the Wyoming House of Representatives after being advanced Monday by a legislative committee.
The legislation – pitched as a means to boost diversity in Wyoming’s citizen legislature – would mark the first boost in compensation for state lawmakers since 2008, when lawmakers’ per diem rate was increased from $89 to $109. If passed, House Bill 227 would raise the reimbursement rate for legislators and members of governor-appointed boards and commissions to $151, which can be used to pay for food and lodging while travelling for meetings.
The legislation was supported by the House Committee on Minerals, Business & Economic Development and backed by the Legislature's management council. If passed, the bill would take effect after the 2022 elections and would regularly be indexed to inflation – a provision intended to prevent drastic increases to the per diem rates in future years.
A similar bill was vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year after it was deemed to single out Cheyenne-area lawmakers, creating an inequitable compensation scale.
While opposed by fiscal conservatives over the optics of raising their own pay during a time of attrition, the per diem increase – which would cost the state just under $1 million over the next three years – is considered a necessary update to the state’s current compensation rates, which many lawmakers say cannot cover their current expenses and requires them to oftentimes, pay out-of-pocket.
For many looking to run for the Legislature or to serve on a board, the cost of travel and the time commitment have often proven to be a difficult sell, particularly given the lack of other benefits offered to lawmakers.
“I believe in this,” said Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, the bill’s sponsor. “I know we’ve had our debates on this, but if we want to continue to attract a younger or more diverse group of legislators, we at least need to find a way to cover their costs.”
Improving the situations for those looking to serve could eventually help to diversify the Legislature, said Equality State Policy Center Executive Director Chris Merrill. The Legislature is disproportionately male and primarily consists of retirees or those with extremely flexible or well-paying careers, according to a Star-Tribune analysis last summer.
“You need to have fairly unique life circumstances to serve in the Legislature right now,” said Merrill. “This is the least we can do to broaden the field of people who could potentially serve.”
“This conversation is often framed about the cost of food and lodging,” he added. “It’s important to get that right, but it pales in comparison to the cost and burden of actually running for office.”
While Rep. Don Burkhart, R-Rawlins, questioned Merrill about raising one’s own pay during a year of tough budgets, Merrill said he understood the negative optics. However, he also added that given the amount of money spent on other causes, it would be worthwhile investing the relatively small amount of money needed to potentially improve diversity in state government.
“Sitting in all the committees I sit in and seeing votes on bills with fiscal notes of $30 million in some cases, this increase doesn’t register in a lot of ways,” Merrill said. “It’s important to show constituents and voters that if we can make it more possible to run for office, we’ll have a more democratic system. Right now, we have a large number of people who simply cannot afford to serve.”
Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.
Wyoming legislators meet more often and for longer than their peers in many other states.
1 of 2
Leaders of the Wyoming House and Senate gather on Feb. 10 for a briefing with the press at the Capitol in Cheyenne. An attempt to boost lawmaker compensation for the first time in more than a decade is advancing in the House after a defeat in the Senate.