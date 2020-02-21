After amendments, Wyoming House to take on Second Amendment Preservation Act

The revised draft legislation — released to the public minutes before the meeting Thursday night — removed much of the teeth from the original bill, changing its focus to a general authorization for the Wyoming attorney general to file a lawsuit against the federal government for any actions deemed to be an infringement on one’s Second Amendment rights.

“This is not nullification,” Jennings said Thursday night. “This is saying to the feds, for Wyoming citizens, to be cautious when trampling on Wyoming citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”

Thursday’s changes would have differentiated Wyoming’s law from other, copycat versions of the Second Amendment Preservation Act seen in states like Texas and Missouri, where similar legislation was filed earlier this year.

A number of other states, however, have had such laws on the books for a number of years.