After amendments, Wyoming House to take on Second Amendment Preservation Act

CHEYENNE — The House Judiciary Committee voted 7-2 on Thursday night to advance legislation granting the state's attorney general the authority to protect Wyoming citizens’ gun rights against federal government encroachment, giving the Wyoming Legislature its second piece of firearm preemption legislation this session.
Reps. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, and Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, were the lone "no" votes on the bill.
When it passed an introductory House vote 48-17 in its original form last week, the bill would essentially have allowed the firing of any peace officer in Wyoming who attempted to uphold federal laws considered by the legislation to be an “infringement” of one’s right to bear arms, a definition that included exclusive taxes on firearms, tracking of gun owners or any federal rule forbidding the possession of one’s firearms.
The basis of the legislation — according to the original draft of the bill — was grounded in the spirit of the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, with the sponsors of the bill offering a lengthy explanation of the bill’s constitutional legitimacy in a several-hundred-word section of the bill.
After objections from members of law enforcement, however, Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, substantially altered the bill prior to its first scheduled hearing earlier this week, offering eight pages of amendments intended to pare down the scope of the bill. With too little prior notice to work with, the bill was laid back by House Judiciary Committee chairman Dan Kirkbride, R-Chugwater, until Thursday.
The revised draft legislation — released to the public minutes before the meeting Thursday night — removed much of the teeth from the original bill, changing its focus to a general authorization for the Wyoming attorney general to file a lawsuit against the federal government for any actions deemed to be an infringement on one’s Second Amendment rights.
“This is not nullification,” Jennings said Thursday night. “This is saying to the feds, for Wyoming citizens, to be cautious when trampling on Wyoming citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”
Thursday’s changes would have differentiated Wyoming’s law from other, copycat versions of the Second Amendment Preservation Act seen in states like Texas and Missouri, where similar legislation was filed earlier this year.
A number of other states, however, have had such laws on the books for a number of years.
The best known might be in Kansas'. Ratified in 2016, the legislation has largely been seen as symbolic, particularly after two men's firearm-related convictions were upheld after they mistakenly believed the state’s law could shield them from the National Firearms Act of 1934, which places national-level regulations on specific types of firearms. Also presenting issues could be the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which explicitly prohibits states from interfering with the federal government's exercise of its constitutional powers.
Kansas’ attorney general appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court last year, however its brief — which included the attorneys general from the states of Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Utah — was eventually denied a hearing by the court.
However, some in attendance Thursday night — like former state Sen. Marti Halverson, R-Etna — argued that there was still space for alleged infringements to be challenged, adding that the entire concept of federalism “demands this bill.”
“We’ve seen what has happened in states like New York and Virginia,” Halverson said. “I think we are ripe to prevent anything like that from happening here. Our founders would not recognize the country in which this bill is being brought. They are surely rolling in their graves if they think anyone would not support this bill.”
Sheridan County activist Gail Symons argued the legislation was ultimately unneeded in any instance the state wanted to take on the federal government, arguing that if intent of the bill was to make a statement, it would better be served as a joint resolution instead of a law.
Others, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, argued that the attorney general’s office has “lacked initiative” to stand up for Wyoming values, and that legislation was needed to enforce those values. Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, however, argued there was insufficient language in the bill to compel the state’s attorney general to take any action at all.
“Like the other bill, I’m voting against this one,” Pelkey said. “Though I’m not holding my nose as much.”
The bill is the second piece of preemption legislation regarding firearms to reach the floor of the House of Representatives this session, joining a bill from Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, banning all potential gun buyback programs in the state.
The deadline for bills to pass out of their house of origin is Thursday.