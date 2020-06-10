After an international insurance fraud scheme targets Wyoming, Enzi seeks answers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Mike Enzi is seeking answers after a foreign ring of fraudsters targeted seven states – including Wyoming – in an effort to scam them out of millions of dollars in unemployment insurance dollars.

In a hearing earlier this week, Enzi questioned Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia about what the federal government would do to prevent further instances of fraud on state unemployment insurance systems following news that a sophisticated group out of Nigeria had managed to defraud seven states – including Wyoming – with false unemployment insurance claims using hundreds of “mules,” to file for unemployment on the scammers’ behalf.

That targeting is happening as states work to pay out a massive influx of jobless benefits for people left unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s concerning that my state of Wyoming was a target for a foreign fraud ring,” Enzi said at the hearing.