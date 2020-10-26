After cuts, Wyoming faces budget shortfall of nearly a quarter-billion dollars

However the crisis — while milder than expected — has still proven devastating and has only exacerbated economic problems that existed before the pandemic hit.

Though sales tax revenues were unexpectedly high through the summer, Gordon’s presentation comes at a time when Wyoming has fewer than one-tenth of the number of oil rigs working than it did at this time last year and days after one of its largest coal companies, Arch Coal, announced it would be reducing production at its two Wyoming thermal coal mines by 50% in the next two to three years.

This is not simply a downturn, Gordon noted, comparing Wyoming’s financial situation to a scene from an "Indiana Jones" movie in which a tank’s controls is jammed, sending it toward a cliff with no way to stop. Paired with a weakened stock market, Wyoming stands poised to cut even more from its budget this year, Gordon said, even after four straight years of cuts that have reduced Wyoming’s budget nearly by half.

Without serious reform, those cuts would likely only continue, or Wyoming risks becoming a place where businesses languish, he said — a destination for “parasites,” rather than contributing members to Wyoming’s economy.

“This ticking time bomb cannot be easily defused,” Gordon said. “And yet that is what we need to do in the coming years.”

