After delay, mail-in ballots for Wyoming Democratic caucus expected to be mailed this week

A delay in printing has created some confusion among Wyoming’s Democratic electorate, with voters who were told their ballots would arrive mid-February wondering where those ballots are.

The state party had previously said mail-in ballots for the state’s upcoming presidential caucus would be arriving in the mail as early as Feb. 18, but a delay in printing and road closures due to weather have postponed the ballots’ arrival to Cheyenne, where they will be sent to the rest of the state.

Nina Hebert, communications director for the Wyoming Democratic Party, said voters should expect to begin receiving ballots soon, as they will be mailed out starting Wednesday.

Hebert said despite the delay, it isn’t throwing the party off its schedule. She said they gave themselves a six-week window to mail out the ballots, rather than the three weeks standard in many other states, to address potential delays like this one.